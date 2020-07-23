MLB Superstar Power Rankings: How All 30 Teams' Biggest Stars Stack Up

10 of 10

3. Christian Yelich, Milwaukee Brewers

What Yelich has done in Milwaukee is incredible.

In two years with the Brewers, Yelich has hit 80 homers and stolen 52 bases while posting a 1.046 OPS and 171 OPS+. Last season, he hit 44 bombs to go with 30 stolen bases. Lest we forget, he also missed the better part of September because of a broken kneecap.

The 28-year-old led the majors in slugging (.671) and OPS (1.100) while also leading the NL in batting average (.329) and OBP (.429). Yelich's Baseball Savant profile is something out of a video game, because he ranks in the top 4 percent of many advanced hitting categories.

It will be interesting to see how Yelich responds to the injury. But after signing a big extension with Milwaukee this spring, he can simply focus on giving opposing pitchers hell.

2. Mookie Betts, Los Angeles Dodgers

Cody Bellinger might be the reigning NL MVP, but Betts is L.A.'s best player and biggest star.

Mookie was not quite as prolific as he had been during his 2018 AL MVP campaign, but he still led the bigs with 135 runs scored and hit 29 homers with a .915 OPS. The 27-year-old also captured his fourth consecutive Gold Glove Award.

Like Yelich's, Betts' advanced hitting stats are absurd. Plus, like Bregman, Betts does not miss his pitch.

Betts can do anything on the diamond. He hits for average and power, takes the extra base better than nearly anyone in the game and plays one of the best defensive right fields in baseball.

The Dodgers announced a 12-year megadeal for Betts on Wednesday, who might put the Dodgers over the top in his first season with the team.

1. Mike Trout, Los Angeles Angels

Was there ever any doubt? Mike Trout is the best player in baseball, bar none.

Trout won his third AL MVP last season after hitting a career-high 45 homers while posting a 1.083 OPS and MLB-best 185 OPS+. As previously mentioned, Trout led all players in WAR, and his 180 weighted runs created plus (wRC+) was also the best mark in baseball. He did all that despite missing 28 games.

The 28-year-old could retire today and be a lock for the Hall of Fame. His 72.8 Baseball Reference WAR ranks 86th all-time, ahead of the recently elected Derek Jeter and Larry Walker as well as the likes of Tony Gwynn and Eddie Murray,

Trout was not up to his normal standards in center field last season, but he is routinely one of the best players at the position. He is also one of the strongest baserunners in the game, ranking fifth in FanGraphs' baserunning metric despite stealing just 11 bases.

The Angels are trying desperately to surround Trout with the talent necessary for the team to play into October. Ultimately, however, Trout's individual brilliance is something to behold each season.

