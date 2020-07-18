IMPACT Slammiversary 2020 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights

0 of 2

Credit: IMPACT Wrestling

"Our world will change at Slammiversary," Impact Wrestling promised ahead of its July 17 pay-per-view event, and it was not just referring to the promise of a new world champion.

Eddie Edwards, Ace Austin and Trey of The Rascalz would be joined by a mystery competitor in the main event to crown the new Impact World Champion, vacated when Tessa Blanchard left the promotion. Who would emerge from the shadows with a chance to earn championship gold and what effect would it have on the company as it looks toward the future?

In the weeks leading into the event, the promotion teased the arrival of several familiar faces who had recently been wished the best in their future endeavors. From EC3 to Eric Young, The Good Brothers to Mike Bennett.

Would any of those recognizable stars fill the void in the marquee bout or would they have their attention on another prize?

Those questions, among others, were answered Saturday night on FITE TV as Impact celebrated year 18 with its annual Slammiversary spectacular.