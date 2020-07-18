IMPACT Slammiversary 2020 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights

IMPACT Slammiversary 2020 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and HighlightsJuly 18, 2020
"Our world will change at Slammiversary," Impact Wrestling promised ahead of its July 17 pay-per-view event, and it was not just referring to the promise of a new world champion.
Eddie Edwards, Ace Austin and Trey of The Rascalz would be joined by a mystery competitor in the main event to crown the new Impact World Champion, vacated when Tessa Blanchard left the promotion. Who would emerge from the shadows with a chance to earn championship gold and what effect would it have on the company as it looks toward the future?
In the weeks leading into the event, the promotion teased the arrival of several familiar faces who had recently been wished the best in their future endeavors. From EC3 to Eric Young, The Good Brothers to Mike Bennett.
Would any of those recognizable stars fill the void in the marquee bout or would they have their attention on another prize?
Those questions, among others, were answered Saturday night on FITE TV as Impact celebrated year 18 with its annual Slammiversary spectacular.
Match Card
- 4-Way Elimination Match for the Vacant IMPACT World Championship: Eddie Edwards vs. Trey vs. Ace Austin vs. A Mystery Opponent
- Knockouts Championship Match: Jordynne Grace vs. Deonna Purrazzo
- Impact Tag Team Championship Match: Ken Shamrock and Sami Callihan vs. The North
- X-Division Championship Match: Willie Mack vs. Chris Bey
- Knockouts Gauntlet Match: Susie vs. Taya Valkyrie vs. Kylie Rae vs. Havok vs. Nevaeh vs. Rosemary vs. Alisha vs. Madison Rayne vs. Tasha Steelz vs. Kiera Hogan vs. Kimber Lee
- Old School Rules Match for the TNA World Championship: Tommy Dreamer vs. Moose
- The Rascalz issue an Open Challenge
Saturday morning on Twitter, Impact Wrestling announced the signing on The Good Brothers, "Machine Gun" Karl Anderson and "Big LG" Luke Gallows.
That announcement was the first of many expected debuts at and around Slammiversary.
With all of the potential debuts, returns and surprises, though, is a card featuring some of the more talented performers in professional wrestling and the culmination of several top feuds.
Coverage of the monumental event begins at 8:00 PM.
The Rascalz vs. The Motor City Machine Guns
After an opening video teasing the numerous debuts and returns promised for the show, The Rascalz’ Wentz and Dez hit the ring for a special open challenge. Answering? Former tag team champions The Motor City Machine Guns’ Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin.
The Rascalz impressed early, demonstrating why they have become one of the top tandems in IMPACT while isolating Sabin from his partner.
A well-timed bit of interference from Shelley allowed the veteran team to seize control of the match. Wentz sold the back, which had been targeted by the Machine Guns. The former tag champs continued their lightning-quick pace, unloading some double-team maneuvers as they asserted their dominance.
Wentz finally rocked Shelley with a handspring knee strike, creating separation and allowing him tag Dez into the match.
Showing some of the same rapid offense and tag team chemistry that became synonymous with the Motor City Machine Guns at the peak of their run, The Rascalz fired off a flurry off offense that put them back on the offensive. It was short-lived as Sabin and Shelley regained control, driving Dez to the mat for a near-fall.
Shelley and Sabin weathered the storm one more time and put Dez away with a double package piledriver for the win.
Result
Motor City Machine Guns defeated The Rascalz
Grade
B
Analysis
Wild, nonstop action defined this one.
Shelley and Sabin may have been a step slower than they were when they were at the top of the tag team mountain but they still showed the same sort of in-ring chemistry that earned them rave reviews a decade ago.
Wentz and Dez, who were clearly inspired by the sort of tag team offense utilized by the MCMGs, hung in there with Sabin and Shelley and the result was a competitive and damn fun start to a show with a lot of buzz around it.
Kicking Slammiversary off with two stars so ingrained in the history of IMPACT like Shelley and Sabin was absolutely the right call on the part of the booking team.