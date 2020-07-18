MLB Rumors: Latest Buzz on Yasiel Puig, Braves' Plans to Replace Star Outfielder

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

The Atlanta Braves were hoping Yasiel Puig could come in and give the team outfield depth heading into Opening Day. Instead, the Braves will continue to scour the market for other options.

Puig announced Friday afternoon he had tested positive for COVID-19. As a result, he will not, in fact, be signing with Atlanta, per Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. Rosenthal also reported the Braves "never reached a formal agreement" with Puig but had intended to sign him pending a negative test.

With Opening Day set for Friday, the Braves now find themselves in an interesting spot.

Atlanta believed it had the outfield pretty well solidified in the offseason after re-signing right fielder Nick Markakis and also inking former St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Marcell Ozuna to a one-year deal.

Markakis made the All-Star team in 2018 and hit .285 in 2019. He would hold down the right-field spot while Ozuna—who hit 29 homers with the Redbirds last year—slotted into left field. Naturally, Ronald Acuna Jr. would be in center. While Ozuna and Acuna are ready to go, Markakis opted out of the 2020 season.

The Braves have two of the top outfield prospects in baseball in Cristian Pache and Drew Waters. The 20-year-old Pache hit 12 homers and posted an .802 OPS between Double-A and Triple-A last season, and was impressive during Summer Camp. It seemed he stood a shot at earning the starting spot in right.

But Pache suffered a Grade-2 ankle sprain earlier this week, and it remains to be seen just how long he will be on the shelf.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Meanwhile, Waters is not on Atlanta's 40-man roster. The 21-year-old, like Pache, also spent time between Double-A and Triple-A last year, finishing the season with an .819 OPS and 16 stolen bases. It is possible he could join the team at some point, but right now, it looks like Waters is destined for the taxi squad.

Where will the Braves go from here? Rosenthal stated the team would seek out more offense and "preferably a left-handed bat off the bench." Justin Bour might have been someone of note, but he is playing for the Hanshin Tigers in Japan.

Realistically, there are almost zero outside options if the Braves want outside bats. The most likely solution is some kind of platoon mostly involving Austin Riley and Ender Inciarte.

Riley is probably the most likely candidate. He actually posted solid defensive metrics last year, though he mostly played left field. The 23-year-old hit 18 homers in 274 at-bats last year. He also punches out quite often. Riley had a 36.4 strikeout rate last year, per FanGraphs.

Meanwhile, Inciarte is a superb defender. But he has a .664 career OPS against lefties and missed nearly 100 games last year because of injuries. Adam Duvall could certainly be another option after posting an .882 OPS in 41 games with the Braves last year. But Duvall is another guy who strikes out a bunch and does not draw a ton of walks.

As for Puig, the former Los Angeles Dodgers star will look to get healthy and find his way back to an MLB roster. Rosenthal reported the Miami Marlins, San Francisco Giants and Baltimore Orioles have shown interest in the 29-year-old, with MLB.com's Mark Feinsand previously reporting the Orioles even offered Puig a contract.

Puig's combination of power and speed would have been an ideal fit for the Braves. Instead, both parties will seek out other options.

All stats obtained via Baseball Reference, unless otherwise noted.