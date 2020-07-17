Kyle Hadala Pleads Not Guilty to Assault Charges in Dallas Goedert Altercation

Kyle Hadala, who was arrested last month on an assault charge for allegedly punching Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert, has pleaded not guilty.  

TMZ Sports reported Hadala's attorney entered the plea on his client's behalf on Friday. 

Video footage released on social media on June 21 appeared to show Hadala sucker punch Goedert at a bar in Aberdeen, South Dakota on June 19:

Per Pro Football Talk's Michael David Smith, Aberdeen police announced on June 22 that Hadala had been arrested and charged with simple assault. 

Hadala told TMZ Sports on July 1 that he was protecting a friend when he attacked Goedert: "I protected my friend and then was ambushed by 5 to 7 individuals that punched, kicked, threw beer bottles, etc., trying to cause me bodily harm which I received medical treatment at the hospital for my injuries the next day."

ESPN's Tim McManus reported on June 20 that Goedert lost consciousness and did visit the hospital but was doing "fine" since returning home. 

Per TMZ, Hadala has another court hearing scheduled for September. 

