Texans' Kenny Stills' Felony Charge from Breonna Taylor Protest Arrest Dropped

Blake SchusterAnalyst IJuly 17, 2020

Houston Texans wide receiver Kenny Stills warms up before an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Buffalo Bills Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)
Eric Christian Smith/Associated Press

The felony charge against Houston Texans receiver Kenny Stills has been dropped after the NFL veteran was arrested during a July 14 protest on the front lawn of Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron, according to TMZ.com

Stills was part of a group of 87 people who were detained during a peaceful demonstration demanding charges be brought against the three Louisville police officers involved in the killing of Breonna Taylor on March 13. 

The wideout may still face misdemeanor charges. 

Shortly after his arrest, Stills tweeted a photo of his mugshot and another call for the prosecution of the officers involved in Taylor's death:

"After careful review of the law, I am dismissing the felony charge of Intimidating a Participant in the Legal Process against the protestors arrested on Attorney General Cameron's property on July 14, 2020," Jefferson County Attorney Mike O'Connell announced in a statement. "While we do believe the LMPD had probable cause for the charge, in the interest of justice and the promotion of the free exchange of ideas, we will dismiss that charge for each protestor arrested this past Tuesday."

O'Connell added that his office is still reviewing misdemeanor charges and will decide on prosecution at a later date. 

A felony conviction could have resulted in a minimum one-year prison sentence with a term as long as five years available to the presiding judge. 

Taylor was shot and killed during the execution of a no-knock search warrant with Louisville police officers entering her apartment without warning. Police were searching for drugs but did not find any on the premises. Taylor's family has filed a wrongful death suit against the three police officers involved and the FBI is investigating the killing.

Her death, as well as the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody on May 25, has sparked months of protests in Louisville and across the country with many athletes and celebrities demanding justice. 

The Houston Texans are scheduled to begin training camp on July 28. 

