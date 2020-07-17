NFLPA Met with Team Doctors in COVID-19 'Hot Spots' to Plan Safe Training Camps

Chris Carlson/Associated Press

NFLPA Executive Director DeMaurice Smith and President J.C. Tretter announced Friday that the NFLPA is taking steps to protect its players during the coronavirus pandemic.

According to ESPN's Dan Graziano, Smith and Tretter said during a media conference call that they consulted with team doctors for clubs that are located in COVID-19 "hot spot" areas.

Smith and Tretter noted that players are concerned about flying to Miami, Houston and other areas that have been heavily impacted by COVID-19 in recent weeks, per The Athletic's Lindsay Jones.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.