MLB, MLBPA Announce 6 New Positive COVID-19 Tests out of 10,548 Samples

MLB and the MLBPA announced in a joint statement Friday that the latest round of COVID-19 testing yielded six new positive results:

A total of 10,548 samples were collected and tested, and only 0.05 percent of the samples came back positive for the coronavirus. Of the positive tests, five were from players, and one was from a staff member.

When taking into account previous testing during the monitoring phase, 23 of the 17,949 collected samples have been positive for COVID-19, which is a rate of 0.1 percent.

MLB and the MLBPA did not disclose the names of the players who tested positive in the latest round of testing, but most of those who tested positive previously have come forward publicly or given their teams permission to announce their status.

Some of the most notable players who have tested positive for COVID-19 thus far are Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman, Chicago White Sox third baseman Yoan Moncada, Colorado Rockies outfielder Charlie Blackmon, Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez, Los Angeles Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen, New York Yankees second baseman DJ LeMahieu and Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Austin Meadows.

Players who test positive for COVID-19 are required to produce two consecutive negative tests before they are allowed to rejoin their teams.

MLB teams have been preparing for the start of the 2020 regular season over the past couple of weeks by partaking in spring training 2.0 at their respective stadiums. The 2020 season was supposed to start in March, but because of the coronavirus pandemic, it was delayed and is now scheduled to begin July 23.

Multiple players have opted out of the 2020 MLB season because of concerns related to COVID-19, including San Francisco Giants catcher Buster Posey, Dodgers pitcher David Price, Braves outfielder Nick Markakis and Washington Nationals first baseman Ryan Zimmerman.

Many of the players who tested positive for COVID-19 previously have already recovered and rejoined their teams, but those who tested positive most recently could be in danger of missing the start of the season.

The regular season will commence July 23 with Yankees-Nationals and Giants-Dodgers, and the other 26 teams will play their first games the following day.