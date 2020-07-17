Braves' Freddie Freeman 'Feeling Great' After COVID-19, Wife Chelsea Says

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistJuly 17, 2020

Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman (5) is seen in the sixth inning during Game 1 of a best-of-five National League Division Series against the St. Louis Cardinals, Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Amis)
John Amis/Associated Press

Chelsea Freeman, the wife of Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman, said Thursday her husband is "feeling great" after being diagnosed with COVID-19 in early July.

She posted the update on her Instagram story (via Justin Felder of Fox 5 Atlanta):

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

