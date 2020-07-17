Braves' Freddie Freeman 'Feeling Great' After COVID-19, Wife Chelsea Says

Braves' Freddie Freeman 'Feeling Great' After COVID-19, Wife Chelsea SaysJuly 17, 2020
John Amis/Associated Press
Chelsea Freeman, the wife of Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman, said Thursday her husband is "feeling great" after being diagnosed with COVID-19 in early July.
She posted the update on her Instagram story (via Justin Felder of Fox 5 Atlanta):
