Edmonton's Rogers Place Sustains Water Damage Ahead of NHL Restart

Rogers Place, the home of the Edmonton Oilers and a co-host for the NHL's restart beginning Aug. 1, sustained significant water damage on Thursday from a storm, per TSN.ca.

Oilers Entertainment Group released a statement Thursday that the damage should not deter the arena from hosting games, with the first one scheduled for July 28 between the Calgary Flames and Oilers in an exhibition matchup.

"A significant storm came through [Edmonton] earlier this evening. As a result, Rogers Place has suffered some water damage to the terminus of Ford Hall, along with some smaller leaks in other parts of the building.

"We are assessing the damage and at this time are confident that it will not hamper our planning and preparation and we will be ready to host the return of NHL hockey as hub city."

Footage of the water damage surfaced on Twitter, per Courtney Theriault of CityNews Edmonton and Jeff Veillette of The Faceoff Circle:

Twenty-four teams will take part in the resumption of the NHL season, which has been suspended since March 12 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sixteen teams will play in best-of-five qualifying round series in early August, with the eight winners advancing to meet the top four teams in the Eastern and Western Conferences to form the official 16-team playoff.

Edmonton will host the Western Conference games and Stanley Cup Finals. Scotiabank Arena, the home of the Toronto Maple Leafs, will hold the Eastern Conference matchups.

The NHL restart's official kickoff in Edmonton will be at 3 p.m. ET on Aug. 1 when the Oilers play the Chicago Blackhawks.