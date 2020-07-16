Franchy Cordero, Ronald Bolanos Traded to Royals from Padres for Tim Hill

Blake SchusterAnalyst IJuly 17, 2020

San Diego Padres' Franchy Cordero bats during the second inning of a spring training baseball game against the Kansas City Royals Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, in Surprise, Ariz. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

The San Diego Padres continue to make trades as Major League Baseball prepares to return this month. 

On Thursday, the club acquired reliever Tim Hill from the Kansas City Royals for outfielder Franchy Cordero and right-handed pitcher Ronald Bolanos.

In late June, the Padres dealt for shortstop prospect Jorge Mateo from the Oakland Athletics for a player to be named later.

