Franchy Cordero, Ronald Bolanos Traded to Royals from Padres for Tim Hill

The San Diego Padres continue to make trades as Major League Baseball prepares to return this month.

On Thursday, the club acquired reliever Tim Hill from the Kansas City Royals for outfielder Franchy Cordero and right-handed pitcher Ronald Bolanos.

In late June, the Padres dealt for shortstop prospect Jorge Mateo from the Oakland Athletics for a player to be named later.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.