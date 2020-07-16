Report: NFL Players to Go on IR for 3 Weeks If They Test Positive for COVID-19

Blake SchusterAnalyst IJuly 16, 2020

MFL logo on the goal post pad during an NFL football game in Detroit, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. (AP Images/Rick Osentoski)
Rick Osentoski/Associated Press

As the NFL continues ahead with plans to hold the season as normal during the coronavirus pandemic, details are emerging about how the league will handle players who test positive for COVID-19.

According to Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk, the NFL is amending the injured reserve rules in 2020 to place players who contract the virus on IR for three weeks. The designation will allow for players to receive their normal salaries while allowing teams to use an open roster spot to add another athlete. 

Florio notes the changes have not been finalized. 

   

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

