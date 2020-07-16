Stephon Gilmore, Jalen Ramsey Top Cornerbacks in Madden NFL 21 Player Ratings

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJuly 16, 2020

New England Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore during an NFL football game against the New York Jets at Gillette Stadium, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019 in Foxborough, Mass. (Winslow Townson/AP Images for Panini)
Winslow Townson/Associated Press

After being named a member of the 99 Club on Thursday morning, New England Patriots star Stephon Gilmore is officially the top-ranked cornerback in Madden NFL 21

ESPN's Adam Schefter unveiled the top 10 cornerbacks for this year's game, with Jalen Ramsey of the Los Angeles Rams coming in at No. 2 with a 94 overall rating:

              

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

