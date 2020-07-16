Stephon Gilmore, Jalen Ramsey Top Cornerbacks in Madden NFL 21 Player Ratings

Stephon Gilmore, Jalen Ramsey Top Cornerbacks in Madden NFL 21 Player RatingsJuly 16, 2020
Winslow Townson/Associated Press
After being named a member of the 99 Club on Thursday morning, New England Patriots star Stephon Gilmore is officially the top-ranked cornerback in Madden NFL 21.
ESPN's Adam Schefter unveiled the top 10 cornerbacks for this year's game, with Jalen Ramsey of the Los Angeles Rams coming in at No. 2 with a 94 overall rating:
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.
Report: Washington Hires DC Attorney
Attorney Beth Wilkinson to review the organization’s protocols with Washington Post report on culture looming (Schefter)