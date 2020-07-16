Stephon Gilmore, Jalen Ramsey Top Cornerbacks in Madden NFL 21 Player Ratings

Winslow Townson/Associated Press

After being named a member of the 99 Club on Thursday morning, New England Patriots star Stephon Gilmore is officially the top-ranked cornerback in Madden NFL 21.

ESPN's Adam Schefter unveiled the top 10 cornerbacks for this year's game, with Jalen Ramsey of the Los Angeles Rams coming in at No. 2 with a 94 overall rating:

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.