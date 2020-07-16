NHL Reveals Finalists for 2020 Lady Byng, Bill Masterton Memorial Trophies

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJuly 16, 2020

St. Louis Blues center Ryan O'Reilly controls the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the New York Rangers, Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at Madison Square Garden in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Mary Altaffer/Associated Press

Before the NHL begins its restarted 2019-20 campaign, the league announced the finalists for the Lady Byng Trophy and Masterton Trophy on Thursday:

While the list of players features some elite talent, these two honors go beyond just skill on the ice.

The Lady Byng Trophy is awarded to the player who exhibits "sportsmanship, gentlemanly conduct and ability." The Masterton Trophy goes to the player who showcases "perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication to hockey."

Ryan O'Reilly won the Lady Byng in 2013-14 and is a four-time finalist for the award.

      

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

