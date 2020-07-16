Derrick Henry 'Didn't Have Any Doubt at All' He'd Agree to New Titans Contract

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJuly 16, 2020

FILE - In this Saturday, Jan 4, 2020, file photo, Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry runs against the New England Patriots in the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game, in Foxborough, Mass. The Titans face a deadline Wednesday afternoon, July 15, 2020, of reaching an extension with NFL rushing leader Derrick Henry or let him play this season under the franchise tag he signed in April. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)
Charles Krupa/Associated Press

The Tennessee Titans and Derrick Henry waited until the last minute to complete the running back's four-year extension, but Henry remained confident it would get done. 

"I didn't have any doubt at all. It was just a matter of time," he said Thursday, per John Glennon of The Athletic.

The two sides had until Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET to complete a multiyear deal under the franchise tag. They didn't agree on the $50 million deal with $25.5 million guaranteed until the final moments, per ESPN's Adam Schefter

   

    

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Video Play Button
Videos you might like

Related

    Re-Drafting the 2010 NFL Draft 📝

    Who takes Sam Bradford's spot at No. 1 overall?

    Tennessee Titans logo
    Tennessee Titans

    Re-Drafting the 2010 NFL Draft 📝

    Gary Davenport
    via Bleacher Report

    Zeke Tired of the Disrespect

    Cowboys star is frustrated with the media talking down on his game: ‘Check the stats...Put some RESPECT on my name’

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Zeke Tired of the Disrespect

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    The Best NFL Free Agents Still Available

    Eight players yet to find a landing spot ahead of training camps

    NFL logo
    NFL

    The Best NFL Free Agents Still Available

    Chris Roling
    via Bleacher Report

    Dak Says 'I'm a Cowboy and Couldn't Be Happier' Amid Contract Rumors

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Dak Says 'I'm a Cowboy and Couldn't Be Happier' Amid Contract Rumors

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report