Derrick Henry 'Didn't Have Any Doubt at All' He'd Agree to New Titans Contract

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

The Tennessee Titans and Derrick Henry waited until the last minute to complete the running back's four-year extension, but Henry remained confident it would get done.

"I didn't have any doubt at all. It was just a matter of time," he said Thursday, per John Glennon of The Athletic.

The two sides had until Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET to complete a multiyear deal under the franchise tag. They didn't agree on the $50 million deal with $25.5 million guaranteed until the final moments, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.