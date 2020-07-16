Patriots' Stephon Gilmore Joins Madden NFL 21 99 Club; Unboxes Gift on Video

Winslow Townson/Associated Press

After being named NFL Defensive Player of the Year in 2019, New England Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore has joined the 99 club in Madden 21.

The three-time Pro Bowler received his 99 club gift box from EA Sports to commemorate the announcement:

