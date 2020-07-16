Patriots' Stephon Gilmore Joins Madden NFL 21 99 Club; Unboxes Gift on Video

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJuly 16, 2020

New England Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore during an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys at Gillette Stadium, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019 in Foxborough, Mass. (Winslow Townson/AP Images for Panini)
Winslow Townson/Associated Press

After being named NFL Defensive Player of the Year in 2019, New England Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore has joined the 99 club in Madden 21. 

The three-time Pro Bowler received his 99 club gift box from EA Sports to commemorate the announcement:

