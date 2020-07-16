Rams CB Jalen Ramsey Is 'The Amari Cooper of Corners,' Says Anonymous NFL QB

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJuly 16, 2020

Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey shows his disappointment after the team gave up a touchdown in an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)
Kyusung Gong/Associated Press

One NFL quarterback thinks that Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey is capable of more than he's shown on the field thus far in his career.  

Per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the anonymous quarterback called Ramsey "the Amari Cooper of corners" because he's got "some inconsistencies you see on tape with footwork or freelancing a bit."

       

