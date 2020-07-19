Are Guys Like Dalvin Cook, Jamal Adams Movable? Ranking Chances for NFL Top 5

0 of 5

Gary Landers/Associated Press

We shouldn't criticize NFL players who attempt to maximize their earning power or use leverage to position themselves for better opportunities. In a physical sport, a career could end in any given week, and teams won't hesitate to cut someone in decline.

Players can request trades or hold out to induce contract negotiations or force their way out of an unsatisfying situation. Although teams don't have to acquiesce to demands, the two sides could come together for a solution that results in a parting of ways.

This offseason, a handful of notable players have either expressed the desire to play elsewhere or threatened to hold out for new contracts, and we'll rank five such guys based on the probability of their teams trading them.

The likelihood of a deal takes a player's demand or ultimatum and the team's possible solutions (or lack thereof) into account. We've also factored in a player's potential trade value and status with his current club.