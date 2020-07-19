Are Guys Like Dalvin Cook, Jamal Adams Movable? Ranking Chances for NFL Top 5July 19, 2020
Are Guys Like Dalvin Cook, Jamal Adams Movable? Ranking Chances for NFL Top 5
We shouldn't criticize NFL players who attempt to maximize their earning power or use leverage to position themselves for better opportunities. In a physical sport, a career could end in any given week, and teams won't hesitate to cut someone in decline.
Players can request trades or hold out to induce contract negotiations or force their way out of an unsatisfying situation. Although teams don't have to acquiesce to demands, the two sides could come together for a solution that results in a parting of ways.
This offseason, a handful of notable players have either expressed the desire to play elsewhere or threatened to hold out for new contracts, and we'll rank five such guys based on the probability of their teams trading them.
The likelihood of a deal takes a player's demand or ultimatum and the team's possible solutions (or lack thereof) into account. We've also factored in a player's potential trade value and status with his current club.
5. RB Dalvin Cook, Minnesota Vikings
Dalvin Cook likely applauded Derrick Henry's four-year, $50 million extension with the Tennessee Titans, which included $25.5 million in guarantees.
ESPN's Courtney Cronin reported:
"It's more reasonable to think the Vikings could offer the $13 million-per-year range given Cook's value, injury history, their salary-cap situation and the value of running backs in today's NFL. That's still top-five money at the position and would allow him to earn what Houston's David Johnson is set to make in 2020. And it's an offer sources say Cook would gladly take."
Cook's request would put him slightly above Henry, and he's worth the price because of his dual-threat ability. The Titans paid a pure ball-carrier with just 57 receptions in four seasons; in comparison, Cook has 104 catches in three years.
Minnesota has $12.3 million in cap space, but teams can shift money to make room for their best players. Some clubs restructure deals for financial flexibility.
After missing 17 contests in his first two years, Cook only missed two games during the previous term and could've played through his clavicle injury late in the season, so the Vikings may feel comfortable with an extension that slightly tops Henry's $25.5 million in guaranteed cash.
Cook can choose to sit out the 2020 campaign, but he would miss out on a season of accrued service and take a huge risk with an uncertain 2021 salary cap as a restricted free agent.
Still, a holdout seems more likely than a trade because backups Alexander Mattison and Mike Boone have just 160 combined carries, though the Vikings and Cook have the means and incentive to strike a new deal.
4. RB Raheem Mostert, San Francisco 49ers
In 2019, Raheem Mostert carved out a solid role in the San Francisco 49ers backfield, led the team in rushing yards (772) and became a key playmaker in the postseason, logging 336 yards and five touchdowns through three outings.
Now, Mostert wants a salary comparable to fellow running back Tevin Coleman, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Coleman has a $4.9 million cap hit compared to $3.2 million for Mostert.
Although Mostert turned 28 years old in April, he has little mileage on his body with only 178 carries for his career. The Philadelphia Eagles, for instance, could use him as a fresh No. 2 option, but older running backs don't have robust markets.
The 49ers can pay Mostert, as they have $12.1 million in cap space, though general manager John Lynch doesn't have to budge. Head coach Kyle Shanahan has turned other understated backs like Steve Slaton (2008) and Alfred Morris (2012 and 2013) into 1,000-yard rushers. Furthermore, the 49ers may have Jerick McKinnon back.
According to McKinnon's trainer, Rischad Whitfield, he looks ready to play after missing two seasons with knee injuries, per Akash Anavarathan of Fourth and Nine.
"The knee is 100 percent...No. 1, Jet [Jerick] is in the best shape of his life," Whitfield said. "I think he's right around 195 pounds, and he's already blazing fast. We're talking about a player that can rev his engine up from 0 to 100 in a matter of seconds. The versatility that he's going to bring as a dual-threat running back is huge."
Lastly, the 49ers can sign Isaiah Crowell, who played under Shanahan during the 2014 season in Cleveland. Coming off a torn Achilles, he may accept a modest deal for a spot on a Super Bowl contender. Free-agent running back Devonta Freeman has two Pro Bowl years (2015 and 2016) in Shanahan's system.
Mostert may have to rescind his request without a strong market, but he's more replaceable than Dalvin Cook, who accounted for approximately 29 percent of the Vikings' total yards in 2019. The 49ers could trade their lead ball-carrier and still employ a decent committee.
3. S Jamal Adams, New York Jets
Anyone who took a peek at Jamal Adams' Twitter account would think he's most likely to part ways with his current team.
Adams quote-tweeted fellow safety Marcus Maye and expressed how he'll miss playing alongside him in the secondary. In a video from Twitter user Jakson Velasquez, the All-Pro said he's pushing for a trade to Dallas. The 24-year-old also listed seven teams that caught his interest, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.
However, during a Hot 97 radio interview (h/t Jared Schwartz of the New York Post), running back Le'Veon Bell shared a different perspective.
"I think he wants to be [with the Jets]," Bell said. "I just think he wants to get paid. I think he's in the same situation I was three years ago. He's a young player. He's been at the top of the game, playing at a high level, and feels like, 'Dang, I just want to get compensated.' "
According to head coach Adam Gase, the Jets will continue to work with Adams in hopes to keep him on the roster, per ESPN's Rich Cimini, and Gang Green has $24.4 million in cap space.
Chicago Bears safety Eddie Jackson leads the position in average salary ($14.6 million), and the Baltimore Ravens' Earl Thomas holds the top spot in guarantees ($32 million). Adams currently averages $5.6 million with $22.3 million in guarantees, and the Jets can afford to give him a financial boost even with looming cap concerns in 2021.
Once the league has a clear plan for training camp, expect the Jets to make a stronger proposal. On the other hand, Adams is a much more attractive trade asset than Raheem Mostert, which is why he places higher on our list.
2. TE David Njoku, Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns hired head coach Kevin Stefanski, who frequently used two tight ends last season as the offensive coordinator of the Minnesota Vikings. Both Kyle Rudolph and Irv Smith Jr. played at least 59.8 percent of the offensive snaps.
Still, David Njoku wants out of Cleveland, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. He's the No. 2 tight end behind Austin Hooper, who signed a four-year, $42 million deal with the club this offseason.
If the Browns deal Njoku, Stefanski can use two-tight end sets featuring Hooper and rookie fourth-rounder Harrison Bryant, though the front office would prefer to retain the 2017 first-rounder, per Terry Pluto of Cleveland.com:
"Njoku has to realize [GM Andrew] Berry was part of the 2017 Sashi Brown front office that traded up into the first round to grab him with the 29th pick. Berry was a significant talent evaluator for that front office and has a stake in Njoku playing well. It's part of the reason the 2021 option was picked up…In fact, the Browns are telling teams they are not anxious to deal Njoku, regardless of what his agent says."
The Browns cannot salvage this relationship with a new contract like the other teams can do for Dalvin Cook, Raheem Mostert and Jamal Adams, which makes this scenario more unpredictable.
According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, Njoku has been unhappy with the team for over a year, so Stefanski and Berry would have work to do.
Njoku is more likely to land on another team than players who just want a new deal. Keep an eye on Washington—a club without a starting-caliber tight end after parting ways with Jordan Reed.
1. EDGE Yannick Ngakoue, Jacksonville Jaguars
Like Jamal Adams, Yannick Ngakoue has gone public with his grievances. In March, he made his intention to move on known via Twitter and tried to encourage team executive Tony Khan to execute a trade before April's draft.
Ngakoue wants to play for a team that's accustomed to winning. And right now, the Jaguars seem headed toward a rebuild with a head coach who's probably on the hot seat after two losing seasons (Doug Marrone), an unproven quarterback going into his second term (Gardner Minshew) and a defense that lost two of its best players in cornerback Jalen Ramsey and defensive end Calais Campbell via trade over the last year.
Ngakoue hasn't signed his $17.8 million franchise tender, which creates the threat of a lengthy holdout. However, the Jaguars turned down a trade offer that involved a Pro Bowl player in return and don't seem inspired to execute a deal, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.
Pelissero also suggested Ngakoue would play on the franchise tag with a new team, so general managers for playoff-contending clubs will likely inquire about him as a one-year rental even if they don't have the flexibility to ensure a long-term commitment.
The Las Vegas Raiders came up in a report as the last known team with some level of interest in Ngakoue, per The Athletic's Vic Tafur. According to Cecil Lammey of 104.3 The Fan, they're also interested in Jadeveon Clowney.
Other than the Raiders, the Philadelphia Eagles, who have $24.7 million in cap space, may push to acquire Ngakoue.
The volatile nature of his situation, the threat of a holdout, his career production (37.5 sacks) and an active market makes him the most likely to suit up for a new team in 2020.