Ultimate Tag Episode 9 Top Moments, Highlights from JJ, TJ and Derek Watt's Show

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Episode 9 of the Watt brothers' Ultimate Tag series saw another epic individual performance as Jared handily won each round on the men's side en route to the $10,000 prize.

Hosted by T.J. Watt, Derek Watt and J.J. Watt, Ultimate Tag takes the kids game and ups the ante with an obstacle course, rule changes and trained athletes chasing down contestants. Round 1 featured the usual playground style, in which the goal is to avoid getting tagged the longest. Round 2 saw them play a game of Dodge Tag, where players had to get past taggers multiple times to earn points.

In Round 3, the men played Reverse Tag—a Pac-Man-style game—while the women's side played Dome Tag, a version of the playground game in which contestants tackle a mid-air obstacle course.

All of it led up to The Showdown, the show's final round. There, the goal is simple: Get through the course as quickly as you can, dodging two taggers. Each time a contestant gets tagged, a five-second penalty is added to the overall time.

This week featured two contestants, Blake and Kelsea, who were dating, but ultimately both were the first eliminated in their respective divisions.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

That left Lauren and Stacey to battle for the $10,000 on the women's side.

Facing The Kid and The Boss, Lauren was tagged twice, but the penalty time didn't hurt her overall score too much. She finished the course in 1:05.

Stacey seemed on pace to beat Lauren early on but was also tagged twice before losing steam as she tried to climb the wall, finishing in 1:20.

In order to defeat Brent, who finished in 46 seconds, Jared had to get past two of the game's most feared taggers in Caveman and The Flow.

Arguably the fastest tagger, The Flow initially stumbled off the starting line, giving Jared the space to get past him untouched. Unfortunately, Jared couldn't say the same for Caveman, but it hardly mattered as he finished the course in 41 seconds.

The fastest mark remains Thomas Copolla's astonishing 27-second run five weeks ago.

Ultimate Tag airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. EST on FOX.