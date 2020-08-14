Mets' Jacob DeGrom Scratched from Phillies Start Because of Neck Injury

John Bazemore/Associated Press

New York Mets pitcher Jacob deGrom said Friday he will miss at least one start because of a neck injury:



According to SNY's Danny Abriano, the reigning two-time National League Cy Young winner was also having issues with his right middle finger during his Aug. 9 start against the Miami Marlins. He allowed a season-high seven hits in five innings in a 4-2 victory.

Through four starts this season, deGrom has continued to be lights out on the mound. He has allowed 22 hits with 28 strikeouts and posted a 2.45 ERA in 22 innings.

DeGrom has largely been healthy since making his MLB debut in 2014, starting at least 30 games four times, including each of the last three seasons. He was experiencing back discomfort in July but did not have any serious injury.

The Mets rotation, which is already thin with Michael Wacha on the injured list, will take a major hit without the back-to-back NL Cy Young winner available to anchor their rotation for at least one start.