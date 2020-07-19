The Most Infamous MLB Moments Since 2000

2 of 10

M. SPENCER GREEN/Associated Press

MLB games ending in a tie used to be commonplace. Heck, the Detroit Tigers had 10 ties in the 1904 season alone. But between the combination of extra innings and lights in stadiums allowing games to be played until a winner is crowned, ties have been few and far between for many decades—pretty much only arising as a possibility when a meaningless late-regular-season contest is postponed because of rain with the score tied in the fifth inning or later.

But the 2002 All-Star Game will forever live in infamy for ending in a 7-7 draw after 11 innings.

Had it been because of rain, fans would have understood. After all, you can't control the weather, and you can't very well postpone the All-Star Game to a later date.

However, ending the game because both sides had used up all of their available pitchers—and didn't want to risk upsetting the teams of the last pitchers (Philadelphia's Vicente Padilla and Seattle's Freddy Garcia) by leaving them out there for an indefinite number of innings—was a load of crap.

Let position players pitch, just like in any regular-season game when a team runs out of pitchers or is getting blown out so badly it doesn't matter anymore. And bend the rules a little bit by letting each team put an already used position player back in the game so it wasn't a situation in which Padilla and Garcia had to play left field.

Or let them play left field. Whatever. Nobody (aside from gamblers) cared who won the game. All we wanted was for someone to win.

Instead, we got a tie and a whole lot of fans realizing the MLB All-Star Game didn't matter.

Having the All-Star Game in his hometown of Milwaukee was supposed to be one of the proudest days for then-MLB Commissioner Bud Selig. Instead, it turned into one of the most embarrassing moments of his career.

The worst part was Major League Baseball's drastic overreaction to the immediate blowback, voting the following January the silly exhibition game should determine which team gets home-field advantage in the World Series from 2003 to 2016.

It took almost a decade for the change to matter, but in 2011, the 90-win St. Louis Cardinals were awarded home-field advantage over the 96-win Texas Rangers, and they ended up rallying from a 3-2 series deficit to win both Games 6 and 7 at home. (At least Texas partially had itself to blame for not getting home-field advantage. Rangers ace C.J. Wilson gave up a three-run home run to Prince Fielder in an All-Star Game the American League lost 5-1.)