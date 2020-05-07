Roger Clemens vs. Mike Piazza and the Best MLB Feuds of the Last 20 Years

1 of 11

Alex Rodriguez vs. Jason Varitek

What happened between them in 2004 is more of a basic fight than a feud, but it became clear in 2018 that there are still some hard feelings between the two.

John Gibbons vs. Shea Hillenbrand

In 2006, an ill-advised attempt at humor by Hillenbrand led to him getting challenged to a fight by Gibbons, who was Hillenbrand's manager at the time. But by 2012, Hillenbrand was clearly over it.

Joba Chamberlain vs. Kevin Youkilis

Chamberlain frequently buzzed Youkilis when they were on opposite sides of the Boston Red Sox-New York Yankees rivalry between 2007 and 2012. They eventually cleared the air when they became teammates.

Michael Barrett vs. A.J. Pierzynski

It's not quite Rougned Odor to Jose Bautista, but Barrett's socking of Pierzynski in 2006 is one of the more memorable punches in baseball's recent history. The two supposedly made up just weeks later.

Yadier Molina vs. Brandon Phillips and Kris Bryant

He's been more than just the St. Louis Cardinals catcher. Molina's bout with Phillips in 2010 and his exchange of words with Bryant in 2019 proved he's also the de facto defender of the team's honor.

Carlos Gomez vs. Paul Maholm and Gerrit Cole

Gomez's boisterous ways ran afoul of Maholm in 2012 and then of Cole in 2014. But apart from a not-at-all intentional hit-by-pitch by Cole later in the '14 season, nothing much came of either incident.

Bryce Harper vs. Jonathan Papelbon

They fought as teammates in the Washington Nationals dugout in 2015. Both knew it was dumb, and there was no Round 2 during Papelbon's final season in 2016.

David Ortiz vs. David Price

Given how heated their war of words got between 2013 and 2014, we strongly considered them for this list. But all's well that ends well, and the two have since grown to like and respect each other.

Dennis Eckersley vs. David Price

This, on the other hand, is a darn good feud. It was petty when it began in 2017, and it was still petty in its continuation in 2019. But since the two never did and can't ever share a playing field, it didn't feel right to include it.

Adam Eaton vs. Todd Frazier

There's plenty of history between these two, but we ultimately concluded that it's more stupid and amusing than heated and dramatic.