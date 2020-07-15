Bills to Rename Stadium After Ending Naming Rights Contract with New Era

Blake SchusterAnalyst IJuly 15, 2020

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 24: A detail view of the outside of before an NFL game between the Buffalo Bills and the Denver Broncos New Era Field on November 24, 2019 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)
Bryan Bennett/Getty Images

Less than four years into a seven-year, $35 million stadium naming rights agreement, New Era Cap Company and the Buffalo Bills are ending their agreement.

The Bills announced Wednesday they will look for a new sponsor for the venue known as New Era Field as the parties are "negotiating the details of this separation."

    

