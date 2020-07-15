Bills to Rename Stadium After Ending Naming Rights Contract with New Era

Bryan Bennett/Getty Images

Less than four years into a seven-year, $35 million stadium naming rights agreement, New Era Cap Company and the Buffalo Bills are ending their agreement.

The Bills announced Wednesday they will look for a new sponsor for the venue known as New Era Field as the parties are "negotiating the details of this separation."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available. Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.