MLB Fantasy Baseball Big Board 2020: Top 150 Players and Positional Tiers

0 of 9

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

The 2020 MLB season will be like nothing we've seen before, and as we approach Opening Day 2.0, fantasy baseball fans are once again gearing up for the start of another campaign. With that, it's time for an updated version of our fantasy rankings.

Before we dive in, a bit of clarification is needed.

First, everything is based on 10- or 12-team mixed leagues with standard five-by-five rotisserie scoring for hitters (BA, R, HR, RBI, SB) and pitchers (W, ERA, WHIP, K, SV).

Second, lineup construction assumes 22 active roster positions, consisting of one each for catcher, first base, second base, third base, shortstop, corner infield, middle infield and utility, along with five outfielders and nine pitchers.

Finally, to be eligible at a particular position, players must have accrued at least 20 games there in 2019 or be projected to play there regularly in 2020.



With that established, it's on to the Big Board, followed by our positional tier rankings.