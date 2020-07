MLB Fantasy Baseball Big Board 2020: Top 150 Players and Positional Tiers 0 of 9 Dylan Buell/Getty Images The 2020 MLB season will be like nothing we've seen before, and as we approach Opening Day 2.0, fantasy baseball fans are once again gearing up for the start of another campaign. With that, it's time for an updated version of our fantasy rankings. Before we dive in, a bit of clarification is needed. First, everything is based on 10- or 12-team mixed leagues with standard five-by-five rotisserie scoring for hitters (BA, R, HR, RBI, SB) and pitchers (W, ERA, WHIP, K, SV). Second, lineup construction assumes 22 active roster positions, consisting of one each for catcher, first base, second base, third base, shortstop, corner infield, middle infield and utility, along with five outfielders and nine pitchers. Finally, to be eligible at a particular position, players must have accrued at least 20 games there in 2019 or be projected to play there regularly in 2020.

With that established, it's on to the Big Board, followed by our positional tier rankings.

Top 150 Overall 1 of 9 Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images Before we dive into our positional rankings, here are the top 150 overall fantasy baseball players for the 2020 season: 1. Ronald Acuna Jr., OF, ATL

2. Mike Trout, OF, LAA

3. Christian Yelich, OF, MIL

4. Cody Bellinger, 1B/OF, LAD

5. Francisco Lindor, SS, CLE

6. Mookie Betts, OF, LAD

7. Trevor Story, SS, COL

8. Trea Turner, SS, WAS

9. Gerrit Cole, SP, NYY

10. Jacob deGrom, SP, NYM

11. Nolan Arenado, 3B, COL

12. Juan Soto, OF, WAS

13. Alex Bregman, 3B, HOU

14. Anthony Rendon, 3B, LAA

15. Max Scherzer, SP, WAS

16. Stephen Strasburg, SP, WAS

17. Freddie Freeman, 1B, ATL

18. Jose Ramirez, 3B, CLE

19. Justin Verlander, SP, HOU

20. Fernando Tatis Jr., SS, SD

21. Walker Buehler, SP, LAD

22. Shane Bieber, SP, CLE

23. J.D. Martinez, OF, BOS

24. Jack Flaherty, SP, STL

25. Rafael Devers, 3B, BOS 26. Gleyber Torres, SS, NYY

27. Bryce Harper, OF, PHI

28. Pete Alonso, 1B, NYM

29. Xander Bogaerts, SS, BOS

30. Clayton Kershaw, SP, LAD

31. Charlie Blackmon, OF, COL

32. Starling Marte, OF, ARI

33. Ozzie Albies, 2B, ATL

34. Austin Meadows, OF, TB

35. George Springer, OF, HOU

36. Jose Altuve, 2B, HOU

37. Luis Castillo, SP, CIN

38. Patrick Corbin, SP, WAS

39. Ketel Marte, 2B/OF, ARI

40. Kris Bryant, 3B/OF, CHC

41. Yordan Alvarez, OF, HOU

42. Javier Baez, SS, CHC

43. Manny Machado, SS/3B, SD

44. Nelson Cruz, DH, MIN

45. Aaron Judge, OF, NYY

46. Mike Clevinger, SP, CLE

47. Lucas Giolito, SP, CWS

48. Whit Merrifield, 2B/OF, KC

49. Blake Snell, SP, TB

50. Anthony Rizzo, 1B, CHC 51. Keston Hiura, 2B, MIL

52. Chris Paddack, SP, SD

53. Aaron Nola, SP, PHI

54. Jonathan Villar, 2B/SS, MIA

55. Adalberto Mondesi, SS, KC

56. Zack Greinke, SP, HOU

57. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B, STL

58. Josh Donaldson, 3B, MIN

59. Vladimir Guerrero Jr., 3B, TOR

60. Charlie Morton, SP, TB

61. Josh Hader, RP, MIL

62. Matt Olson, 1B, OAK

63. Jose Abreu, 1B, CWS

64. Joey Gallo, OF, TEX

65. Eloy Jimenez, OF, CWS

66. Yu Darvish, SP, CHC

67. DJ LeMahieu, 1B/2B/3B, NYY

68. Tommy Pham, OF, SD

69. Max Muncy, 1B/2B/3B, LAD

70. Yoan Moncada, 3B, CWS

71. Jose Berrios, SP, MIN

72. Tyler Glasnow, SP, TB

73. Marcus Semien, SS, OAK

74. J.T. Realmuto, C, PHI

75. Victor Robles, OF, WAS 76. Luis Robert, OF, CWS

77. Kirby Yates, RP, SD

78. Eugenio Suarez, 3B, CIN

79. Max Kepler, OF, MIN

80. Trevor Bauer, SP, CIN

81. Brandon Woodruff, SP, MIL

82. Bo Bichette, SS, TOR

83. Josh Bell, 1B, PIT

84. Lance Lynn, SP, TEX

85. Sonny Gray, SP, CIN

86. Aroldis Chapman, RP, NYY

87. Matt Chapman, 3B, OAK

88. Jeff McNeil, 2B/3B/OF, NYM

89. Giancarlo Stanton, OF, NYY

90. Corey Kluber, SP, TEX

91. Miguel Sano, 1B/3B, MIN

92. Eduardo Rodriguez, SP, BOS

93. Nick Castellanos, OF, CIN

94. Marcell Ozuna, OF, ATL

95. Eddie Rosario, OF, MIN

96. Zack Wheeler, SP, PHI

97. Liam Hendriks, RP, OAK

98. Jorge Soler, OF, KC

99. Mike Moustakas, 2B/3B, CIN

100. Carlos Correa, SS, HOU 101. Eduardo Escobar, 2B/3B, ARI

102. Mike Soroka, SP, ATL

103. Frankie Montas, SP, OAK

104. Gary Sanchez, C, NYY

105. Corey Seager, SS, LAD

106. Ramon Laureano, OF, OAK

107. Yasmani Grandal, C, CWS

108. Madison Bumgarner, SP, ARI

109. Hyun-Jin Ryu, SP, TOR

110. Tim Anderson, SS, CWS

111. Carlos Santana, 1B, CLE

112. Jesus Luzardo, SP, OAK

113. Dinelson Lamet, SP, SD

114. Mitch Garver, C, MIN

115. Kenley Jansen, RP, LAD

116. Andrew Benintendi, OF, BOS

117. Michael Brantley, OF, HOU

118. Jorge Polanco, SS, MIN

119. Willson Contreras, C, CHC

120. Max Fried, SP, ATL

121. Cavan Biggio, 2B, TOR

122. Taylor Rogers, RP, MIN

123. Nick Anderson, RP, TB

124. Oscar Mercado, OF, CLE

125. Zac Gallen, SP, ARI 126. Yuli Gurriel, 1B/3B, HOU

127. Kyle Hendricks, SP, CHC

128. Robbie Ray, SP, ARI

129. Mike Minor, SP, TEX

130. Kyle Schwarber, OF, CHC

131. Franmil Reyes, OF, CLE

132. Michael Conforto, OF, NYM

133. Edwin Encarnacion, 1B, CWS

134. Justin Turner, 3B, LAD

135. Matthew Boyd, SP, DET

136. Ken Giles, RP, TOR

137. Carlos Carrasco, SP, CLE

138. Rhys Hoskins, 1B, PHI

139. Raisel Iglesias, RP, CIN

140. Brad Hand, RP, CLE

141. Lourdes Gurriel Jr., OF, TOR

142. German Marquez, SP, COL

143. Danny Santana, 1B/OF, TEX

144. Luis Arraez, 2B/OF, MIN

145. Marcus Stroman, SP, NYM

146. Kyle Tucker, OF, HOU

147. Amed Rosario, SS, NYM

148. Jake Odorizzi, SP, MIN

149. Kenta Maeda, SP, MIN

150. Edwin Diaz, RP, NYM Note: The placement of Shohei Ohtani depends on whether he's eligible as both a pitcher and hitter, or split into two separate players, making him impossible to place in these rankings. Draft accordingly.

Catchers 2 of 9 Mitchell Leff/Getty Images Tier 1 J.T. Realmuto, PHI J.T. Realmuto set career highs in home runs (25), RBI (83) and runs scored (92) last season while providing his usual strong batting average (.275) and chipping in a few steals (9). He's the only catcher worth even considering with a top-50 pick. Tier 2 Yasmani Grandal, CWS

Gary Sanchez, NYY

Willson Contreras, CHC

Mitch Garver, MIN Gary Sanchez (34 HR) and Mitch Garver (31 HR) are the two best power plays at the position. Yasmani Grandal (28 HR) is not far behind, and he's an elite on-base threat (.380 OBP) in leagues that reward that category. Willson Contreras spent a lot of time hitting fourth and fifth in a loaded Cubs lineup last year and should see ample RBI opportunities. Tier 3 Will Smith, LAD

Carson Kelly, ARI

Omar Narvaez, MIL

Christian Vazquez, BOS

Salvador Perez, KC

Wilson Ramos, NYM

Tom Murphy, SEA Will Smith and Carson Kelly are young stars on the rise. Omar Narvaez, Christian Vazquez and Tom Murphy are 2019 standouts who need to further prove themselves before moving up. Wilson Ramos provides a solid batting average (.288 BA) and some pop (14 HR). How will Salvador Perez bounce back after sitting out 2019 because of Tommy John surgery? Best of the Rest: Sean Murphy (OAK), Yadier Molina (STL), Roberto Perez (CLE), Jorge Alfaro (MIA), Travis d'Arnaud (ATL), Francisco Mejia (SD), Robinson Chirinos (TEX), Kurt Suzuki (WAS)

First Basemen 3 of 9 John McCoy/Getty Images Tier 1 Cody Bellinger, LAD

Freddie Freeman, ATL

Pete Alonso, NYM Cody Bellinger hit just .263 with 17 home runs and 44 RBI after the All-Star break last season following a 30-homer, 71-RBI first half. The 25-year-old remains a superstar, though, and worthy of an early selection. Freddie Freeman is a model of consistency coming off a career-high 38 home runs, but he's unlikely to be ready for Opening Day. Pete Alonso will be an elite power producer even with some minor regression from his 53-homer rookie campaign. Tier 2 Anthony Rizzo, CHC

Paul Goldschmidt, STL

Matt Olson, OAK

Jose Abreu, CWS

DJ LeMahieu, NYY

Max Muncy, LAD

Josh Bell, PIT Anthony Rizzo and Jose Abreu are known commodities and steady performers. Matt Olson and Josh Bell are two rising stars at the position. DJ LeMahieu and Max Muncy both have positional versatility. Can Paul Goldschmidt return to Tier 1 form in his second season in St. Louis? Tier 3 Miguel Sano, MIN

Carlos Santana, CLE

Yasmani Grandal, CWS

Yuli Gurriel, HOU

Edwin Encarnacion, CWS

Rhys Hoskins, PHI Miguel Sano hit 34 home runs in 105 games last season and no longer has to worry about improving his defense at third base. Carlos Santana and Rhys Hoskins are more valuable in leagues that reward on-base percentage. Edwin Encarnacion has eight straight 30-homer seasons. Yasmani Grandal is best drafted as a catcher. Yuli Gurriel hit .298 with 31 home runs and 104 RBI last season and he'll be playing for his next contract in 2020. Best of the Rest: Danny Santana (TEX), Joey Votto (CIN), Christian Walker (ARI), Joc Pederson (LAD), Luke Voit (NYY), Eric Hosmer (SD), Jesus Aguilar (MIA), C.J. Cron (DET), Daniel Murphy (COL)

Second Basemen 4 of 9 Rich Schultz/Getty Images Tier 1 Gleyber Torres, NYY

Ozzie Albies, ATL

Jose Altuve, HOU

Ketel Marte, ARI Gleyber Torres (shortstop) and Ketel Marte (outfield) are both Tier 2 players at their other positions of eligibility but Tier 1 options at second base. Ozzie Albies raised his batting average (.261 to .295) and led the NL in hits (189) last year while again showing a nice mix of power (24 HR) and speed (15 SB). Jose Altuve can probably still rake even without the garbage can. Tier 2 Whit Merrifield, KC

Keston Hiura, MIL

Jonathan Villar, MIA

DJ LeMahieu, NYY

Max Muncy, LAD

Jeff McNeil, NYM Whit Merrifield (outfield), Jonathan Villar (shortstop, outfield), Max Muncy (first base, third base) and Jeff McNeil (third base, outfield) all have multi-position eligibility, and they are all multi-category contributors. Keston Hiura finished the 2019 season hitting cleanup while tallying 19 home runs and 49 RBI in 84 games. Tier 3 Mike Moustakas, CIN

Eduardo Escobar, ARI

Cavan Biggio, TOR

Gavin Lux, LAD

Luis Arraez, MIN

Brandon Lowe, TB Mike Moustakas launched 35 home runs last season but remains a batting average drain. Eduardo Escobar quietly had a 35-homer, 118-RBI season in 2019, but he's lacking a track record to match. Cavan Biggio, Gavin Lux, Luis Arraez and 2019 All-Star Brandon Lowe are all capable of playing their way into Tier 2. Best of the Rest: Ryan McMahon (COL), Tommy Edman (STL), Kevin Newman (PIT), Michael Chavis (BOS), Kolten Wong (STL), Robinson Cano (NYM), Jonathan Schoop (DET), Rougned Odor (TEX), Cesar Hernandez (CLE)

Third Basemen 5 of 9 Norm Hall/Getty Images Tier 1 Nolan Arenado, COL

Alex Bregman, HOU

Anthony Rendon, LAA

Jose Ramirez, CLE

Rafael Devers, BOS

Kris Bryant, CHC Nolan Arenado, Alex Bregman, Anthony Rendon and Jose Ramirez should all be off the board in the first two rounds of a 12-team league. Ramirez's overall 2019 numbers were disappointing at surface-level, but he hit .327 with 16 home runs and 48 RBI in 44 games after the All-Star break. Rafael Devers and Kris Bryant should go in the third or fourth round. Tier 2 Manny Machado, SD

Josh Donaldson, MIN

Vladimir Guerrero Jr., TOR

DJ LeMahieu, NYY

Max Muncy, LAD

Yoan Moncada, CWS

Eugenio Suarez, CIN With so many good third base options, DJ LeMahieu and Max Muncy are better drafted elsewhere, but they fit in Tier 3 here. Manny Machado, Josh Donaldson and Eugenio Suarez are all 30-homer threats in good RBI spots. Can Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Yoan Moncada jump to Tier 1? Beware the fact that Moncada led the majors with a .406 BABIP last year. Tier 3 Matt Chapman, OAK

Jeff McNeil, NYM

Miguel Sano, MIN

Mike Moustakas, CIN

Eduardo Escobar, ARI

Yuli Gurriel, HOU While his defensive prowess is of little use in fantasy, Matt Chapman did have a 36-homer, 91-RBI season last year. We've already talked about Jeff McNeil, Miguel Sano, Mike Moustakas, Eduardo Escobar and Yuli Gurriel thanks to their multi-position eligibility. Best of the Rest: Justin Turner (LAD), Gio Urshela (NYY), Hunter Dozier (KC), Scott Kingery (PHI), Brian Anderson (MIA), J.D. Davis (NYM), Tommy Edman (STL), Kyle Seager (SEA), Miguel Andujar (NYY)

Shortstops 6 of 9 Duane Burleson/Getty Images Tier 1 Francisco Lindor, CLE

Trevor Story, COL

Trea Turner, WAS

Alex Bregman, HOU Francisco Lindor has hit .278 while averaging 34 home runs, 85 RBI, 110 runs scored and 21 over the past three seasons. Trevor Story has turned in back-to-back 30-homer, 20-steal campaigns, and he's still wearing a Rockies uniform. Trea Turner had a 19-homer, 35-steal season in just 122 games last year. An injured Carlos Correa opened the door for Alex Bregman to gain shortstop eligibility with 65 games played at his natural position in 2019. Tier 2 Fernando Tatis Jr., SD

Gleyber Torres, NYY

Xander Bogaerts, BOS

Javier Baez, CHC

Manny Machado, SD Fernando Tatis Jr. is more than capable of delivering first-round value after hitting .317 with 22 home runs and 16 steals in 84 games as a rookie. He just needs to prove himself further before he jumps up to Tier 1. Xander Bogaerts had a career year in 2019 with personal bests in home runs (33) and RBI (117) to go with a .309 average and 52 doubles. Javier Baez provides power, speed and run production. Gleyber Torres is more valuable at second base but still plenty valuable here, while Manny Machado fits similarly at third base or shortstop. Tier 3 Jonathan Villar, MIA

Adalberto Mondesi, KC

Marcus Semien, OAK

Bo Bichette, TOR

Carlos Correa, HOU

Corey Seager, LAD

Tim Anderson, CWS

Jorge Polanco, MIN Jonathan Villar (40 SB) and Adalberto Mondesi (43 SB) are elite speed threats. Marcus Semien had never before come close to his 33-homer, 92-RBI output last season. Bo Bichette is a rising star who could push his way into Tier 2 after tallying 18 doubles and 11 home runs in 46 games. Carlos Correa and Corey Seager are both solid upside plays once the Tier 2 guys are off the board. How much will Tim Anderson and Jorge Polanco regress? Best of the Rest: Amed Rosario (NYM), Carter Kieboom (WAS), Elvis Andrus (TEX), Paul DeJong (STL), Jean Segura (PHI), Dansby Swanson (ATL), Didi Gregorius (PHI), Willy Adames (TB), Kevin Newman (PIT)

Outfielders 7 of 9 Mike Zarrilli/Getty Images Tier 1 Ronald Acuna Jr., ATL

Mike Trout, LAA

Christian Yelich, MIL

Cody Bellinger, LAD

Mookie Betts, LAD

Juan Soto, WAS Mike Trout might be the best player on the planet, but in the world of fantasy baseball, Ronald Acuna Jr. reigns supreme. After a 41-homer, 37-steal, 101-RBI, 127-run season, he's a slight uptick in batting average (.280) away from being the slam-dunk No. 1 fantasy option. For now, Trout and 2018 NL MVP Christian Yelich are still squarely in the conversation. Cody Bellinger and Mookie Betts give the Dodgers a pair of first-round talents. How much better can Juan Soto get? Tier 2 J.D. Martinez, BOS

Bryce Harper, PHI

Charlie Blackmon, COL

Starling Marte, ARI

Austin Meadows, TB

George Springer, HOU

Ketel Marte, ARI

Kris Bryant, CHC

Yordan Alvarez, HOU

Aaron Judge, NYY

Whit Merrifield, KC There are a lot of middle-of-the-order run producers in the Tier 2 group. If Aaron Judge can stay on the field he's a Tier 1 talent, but he comes with obvious risk. Will Charlie Blackmon start running again after stealing just two bases last year? How will George Springer perform in a contract year? A change of scenery could serve stat-stuffer Starling Marte well as he abandons a sinking ship in Pittsburgh. Tier 3 Joey Gallo, TEX

Eloy Jimenez, CWS

Tommy Pham, SD

Victor Robles, WAS

Luis Robert, CWS

Max Kepler, MIN

Jeff McNeil, NYM

Giancarlo Stanton, NYY

Nick Castellanos, CIN Joey Gallo homered 22 times in 70 games last season while raising his batting average from .206 to .253, making him far more valuable if he can maintain it. Eloy Jimenez, Victor Robles and rookie Luis Robert are all capable of Tier 2 production as they push toward superstar ceilings. Let someone else reach for Giancarlo Stanton, but don't be afraid to pounce if he slips a bit. Nick Castellanos could be a steal if his second-half performance with the Cubs carries over to hitter-friendly Cincinnati. Tier 4 Marcell Ozuna, ATL

Eddie Rosario, MIN

Jorge Soler, KC

Ramon Laureano, OAK

Andrew Benintendi, BOS

Michael Brantley, HOU

Oscar Mercado, CLE

Kyle Schwarber, CHC

Franmil Reyes, CLE

Michael Conforto, NYM

Lourdes Gurriel Jr., TOR There's not a ton of separation between this group and the "Best of the Rest" list. It's all about addressing areas of need. Most of these guys are power-hitting run producers, but Oscar Mercado and Ramon Laureano will provide some steals and Michael Brantley is a perennial .300 hitter. Best of the Rest: Danny Santana (TEX), Luis Arraez (MIN), Kyle Tucker (HOU), David Dahl (COL), Lorenzo Cain (MIL), Mark Canha (OAK), Bryan Reynolds (PIT), Scott Kingery (PHI), Adam Eaton (WAS), Mallex Smith (SEA), Alex Verdugo (BOS), Willie Calhoun (TEX), Byron Buxton (MIN), Yasiel Puig (ATL), Justin Upton (LAA), Ryan Braun (MIL)

Starting Pitchers 8 of 9 Mark Brown/Getty Images Tier 1 Gerrit Cole, NYY

Jacob deGrom, NYM

Max Scherzer, WAS

Stephen Strasburg, WAS

Justin Verlander, HOU

Walker Buehler, LAD

Shane Bieber, CLE

Jack Flaherty, STL After leading the AL in ERA (2.50) and the majors in strikeouts (326), Gerrit Cole is the No. 1 pitcher in fantasy baseball. He's followed closely by the usual suspects—Jacob deGrom, Max Scherzer, Stephen Strasburg and Justin Verlander. Young studs Walker Buehler, Shane Bieber and Jack Flaherty represent the next wave of elite fantasy hurlers. Tier 2 Clayton Kershaw, LAD

Luis Castillo, CIN

Patrick Corbin, WAS

Mike Clevinger, CLE

Lucas Giolito, CWS

Blake Snell, TB

Chris Paddack, SD

Aaron Nola, PHI Luis Castillo, Lucas Giolito and Chris Paddack all enjoyed breakout 2019 seasons, while Blake Snell and Aaron Nola took a slight step backward from stellar 2018 campaigns. Durability questions are enough to knock Clayton Kershaw and Mike Clevinger out of the Tier 1 conversation, but both pitchers are capable of performing at that level. Tier 3 Zack Greinke, HOU

Charlie Morton, TB

Yu Darvish, CHC

Jose Berrios, MIN

Tyler Glasnow, TB

Trevor Bauer, CIN

Brandon Woodruff, MIL

Lance Lynn, TEX

Sonny Gray, CIN Yu Darvish, Lance Lynn and Sonny Gray all put together bounce-back seasons in 2019. Zack Greinke and Charlie Morton are still going strong on the other side of 35 years old. Jose Berrios is already the ace of the staff in Minnesota but needs to improve an 8.8 K/9 strikeout rate to move up to Tier 2. Healthy seasons from Tyler Glasnow (12 GS) and Brandon Woodruff (22 GS) could move them up a notch as well. Trevor Bauer is staring down free agency in a contract year. Tier 4 Corey Kluber, TEX

Eduardo Rodriguez, BOS

Zack Wheeler, PHI

Mike Soroka, ATL

Frankie Montas, OAK

Madison Bumgarner, ARI

Hyun-Jin Ryu, TOR

Jesus Luzardo, OAK

Dinelson Lamet, SD

Max Fried, ATL This tier is a collection of veterans in new places (Corey Kluber, Zack Wheeler, Madison Bumgarner and Hyun-Jin Ryu) and rising young stars (Eduardo Rodriguez, Mike Soroka, Frankie Montas, Jesus Luzardo, Dinelson Lamet and Max Fried). Lamet quietly tallied 105 strikeouts in 73 innings after returning from Tommy John surgery, and he has the electric stuff to maintain that production. Best of the Rest: Zac Gallen (ARI), Kyle Hendricks (CHC), Robbie Ray (ARI), Mike Minor (TEX), Matthew Boyd (DET), Carlos Carrasco (CLE), German Marquez (COL), Marcus Stroman (NYM), Jake Odorizzi (MIN), Kenta Maeda (MIN), Sean Manaea (OAK), Julio Urias (LAD), Mike Foltynewicz (ATL), Joe Musgrove (PIT), Adrian Houser (MIL)