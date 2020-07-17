MLB Fantasy Baseball Big Board 2020: Top 150 Players and Positional Tiers

MLB Fantasy Baseball Big Board 2020: Top 150 Players and Positional TiersJuly 17, 2020
The 2020 MLB season will be like nothing we've seen before, and as we approach Opening Day 2.0, fantasy baseball fans are once again gearing up for the start of another campaign. With that, it's time for an updated version of our fantasy rankings.
Before we dive in, a bit of clarification is needed.
First, everything is based on 10- or 12-team mixed leagues with standard five-by-five rotisserie scoring for hitters (BA, R, HR, RBI, SB) and pitchers (W, ERA, WHIP, K, SV).
Second, lineup construction assumes 22 active roster positions, consisting of one each for catcher, first base, second base, third base, shortstop, corner infield, middle infield and utility, along with five outfielders and nine pitchers.
Finally, to be eligible at a particular position, players must have accrued at least 20 games there in 2019 or be projected to play there regularly in 2020.
With that established, it's on to the Big Board, followed by our positional tier rankings.
Top 150 Overall
Before we dive into our positional rankings, here are the top 150 overall fantasy baseball players for the 2020 season:
1. Ronald Acuna Jr., OF, ATL
2. Mike Trout, OF, LAA
3. Christian Yelich, OF, MIL
4. Cody Bellinger, 1B/OF, LAD
5. Francisco Lindor, SS, CLE
6. Mookie Betts, OF, LAD
7. Trevor Story, SS, COL
8. Trea Turner, SS, WAS
9. Gerrit Cole, SP, NYY
10. Jacob deGrom, SP, NYM
11. Nolan Arenado, 3B, COL
12. Juan Soto, OF, WAS
13. Alex Bregman, 3B, HOU
14. Anthony Rendon, 3B, LAA
15. Max Scherzer, SP, WAS
16. Stephen Strasburg, SP, WAS
17. Freddie Freeman, 1B, ATL
18. Jose Ramirez, 3B, CLE
19. Justin Verlander, SP, HOU
20. Fernando Tatis Jr., SS, SD
21. Walker Buehler, SP, LAD
22. Shane Bieber, SP, CLE
23. J.D. Martinez, OF, BOS
24. Jack Flaherty, SP, STL
25. Rafael Devers, 3B, BOS
26. Gleyber Torres, SS, NYY
27. Bryce Harper, OF, PHI
28. Pete Alonso, 1B, NYM
29. Xander Bogaerts, SS, BOS
30. Clayton Kershaw, SP, LAD
31. Charlie Blackmon, OF, COL
32. Starling Marte, OF, ARI
33. Ozzie Albies, 2B, ATL
34. Austin Meadows, OF, TB
35. George Springer, OF, HOU
36. Jose Altuve, 2B, HOU
37. Luis Castillo, SP, CIN
38. Patrick Corbin, SP, WAS
39. Ketel Marte, 2B/OF, ARI
40. Kris Bryant, 3B/OF, CHC
41. Yordan Alvarez, OF, HOU
42. Javier Baez, SS, CHC
43. Manny Machado, SS/3B, SD
44. Nelson Cruz, DH, MIN
45. Aaron Judge, OF, NYY
46. Mike Clevinger, SP, CLE
47. Lucas Giolito, SP, CWS
48. Whit Merrifield, 2B/OF, KC
49. Blake Snell, SP, TB
50. Anthony Rizzo, 1B, CHC
51. Keston Hiura, 2B, MIL
52. Chris Paddack, SP, SD
53. Aaron Nola, SP, PHI
54. Jonathan Villar, 2B/SS, MIA
55. Adalberto Mondesi, SS, KC
56. Zack Greinke, SP, HOU
57. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B, STL
58. Josh Donaldson, 3B, MIN
59. Vladimir Guerrero Jr., 3B, TOR
60. Charlie Morton, SP, TB
61. Josh Hader, RP, MIL
62. Matt Olson, 1B, OAK
63. Jose Abreu, 1B, CWS
64. Joey Gallo, OF, TEX
65. Eloy Jimenez, OF, CWS
66. Yu Darvish, SP, CHC
67. DJ LeMahieu, 1B/2B/3B, NYY
68. Tommy Pham, OF, SD
69. Max Muncy, 1B/2B/3B, LAD
70. Yoan Moncada, 3B, CWS
71. Jose Berrios, SP, MIN
72. Tyler Glasnow, SP, TB
73. Marcus Semien, SS, OAK
74. J.T. Realmuto, C, PHI
75. Victor Robles, OF, WAS
76. Luis Robert, OF, CWS
77. Kirby Yates, RP, SD
78. Eugenio Suarez, 3B, CIN
79. Max Kepler, OF, MIN
80. Trevor Bauer, SP, CIN
81. Brandon Woodruff, SP, MIL
82. Bo Bichette, SS, TOR
83. Josh Bell, 1B, PIT
84. Lance Lynn, SP, TEX
85. Sonny Gray, SP, CIN
86. Aroldis Chapman, RP, NYY
87. Matt Chapman, 3B, OAK
88. Jeff McNeil, 2B/3B/OF, NYM
89. Giancarlo Stanton, OF, NYY
90. Corey Kluber, SP, TEX
91. Miguel Sano, 1B/3B, MIN
92. Eduardo Rodriguez, SP, BOS
93. Nick Castellanos, OF, CIN
94. Marcell Ozuna, OF, ATL
95. Eddie Rosario, OF, MIN
96. Zack Wheeler, SP, PHI
97. Liam Hendriks, RP, OAK
98. Jorge Soler, OF, KC
99. Mike Moustakas, 2B/3B, CIN
100. Carlos Correa, SS, HOU
101. Eduardo Escobar, 2B/3B, ARI
102. Mike Soroka, SP, ATL
103. Frankie Montas, SP, OAK
104. Gary Sanchez, C, NYY
105. Corey Seager, SS, LAD
106. Ramon Laureano, OF, OAK
107. Yasmani Grandal, C, CWS
108. Madison Bumgarner, SP, ARI
109. Hyun-Jin Ryu, SP, TOR
110. Tim Anderson, SS, CWS
111. Carlos Santana, 1B, CLE
112. Jesus Luzardo, SP, OAK
113. Dinelson Lamet, SP, SD
114. Mitch Garver, C, MIN
115. Kenley Jansen, RP, LAD
116. Andrew Benintendi, OF, BOS
117. Michael Brantley, OF, HOU
118. Jorge Polanco, SS, MIN
119. Willson Contreras, C, CHC
120. Max Fried, SP, ATL
121. Cavan Biggio, 2B, TOR
122. Taylor Rogers, RP, MIN
123. Nick Anderson, RP, TB
124. Oscar Mercado, OF, CLE
125. Zac Gallen, SP, ARI
126. Yuli Gurriel, 1B/3B, HOU
127. Kyle Hendricks, SP, CHC
128. Robbie Ray, SP, ARI
129. Mike Minor, SP, TEX
130. Kyle Schwarber, OF, CHC
131. Franmil Reyes, OF, CLE
132. Michael Conforto, OF, NYM
133. Edwin Encarnacion, 1B, CWS
134. Justin Turner, 3B, LAD
135. Matthew Boyd, SP, DET
136. Ken Giles, RP, TOR
137. Carlos Carrasco, SP, CLE
138. Rhys Hoskins, 1B, PHI
139. Raisel Iglesias, RP, CIN
140. Brad Hand, RP, CLE
141. Lourdes Gurriel Jr., OF, TOR
142. German Marquez, SP, COL
143. Danny Santana, 1B/OF, TEX
144. Luis Arraez, 2B/OF, MIN
145. Marcus Stroman, SP, NYM
146. Kyle Tucker, OF, HOU
147. Amed Rosario, SS, NYM
148. Jake Odorizzi, SP, MIN
149. Kenta Maeda, SP, MIN
150. Edwin Diaz, RP, NYM
Note: The placement of Shohei Ohtani depends on whether he's eligible as both a pitcher and hitter, or split into two separate players, making him impossible to place in these rankings. Draft accordingly.
Catchers
- J.T. Realmuto, PHI
- Yasmani Grandal, CWS
- Gary Sanchez, NYY
- Willson Contreras, CHC
- Mitch Garver, MIN
- Will Smith, LAD
- Carson Kelly, ARI
- Omar Narvaez, MIL
- Christian Vazquez, BOS
- Salvador Perez, KC
- Wilson Ramos, NYM
- Tom Murphy, SEA
Tier 1
J.T. Realmuto set career highs in home runs (25), RBI (83) and runs scored (92) last season while providing his usual strong batting average (.275) and chipping in a few steals (9). He's the only catcher worth even considering with a top-50 pick.
Tier 2
Gary Sanchez (34 HR) and Mitch Garver (31 HR) are the two best power plays at the position. Yasmani Grandal (28 HR) is not far behind, and he's an elite on-base threat (.380 OBP) in leagues that reward that category. Willson Contreras spent a lot of time hitting fourth and fifth in a loaded Cubs lineup last year and should see ample RBI opportunities.
Tier 3
Will Smith and Carson Kelly are young stars on the rise. Omar Narvaez, Christian Vazquez and Tom Murphy are 2019 standouts who need to further prove themselves before moving up. Wilson Ramos provides a solid batting average (.288 BA) and some pop (14 HR). How will Salvador Perez bounce back after sitting out 2019 because of Tommy John surgery?
Best of the Rest: Sean Murphy (OAK), Yadier Molina (STL), Roberto Perez (CLE), Jorge Alfaro (MIA), Travis d'Arnaud (ATL), Francisco Mejia (SD), Robinson Chirinos (TEX), Kurt Suzuki (WAS)
First Basemen
- Cody Bellinger, LAD
- Freddie Freeman, ATL
- Pete Alonso, NYM
- Anthony Rizzo, CHC
- Paul Goldschmidt, STL
- Matt Olson, OAK
- Jose Abreu, CWS
- DJ LeMahieu, NYY
- Max Muncy, LAD
- Josh Bell, PIT
- Miguel Sano, MIN
- Carlos Santana, CLE
- Yasmani Grandal, CWS
- Yuli Gurriel, HOU
- Edwin Encarnacion, CWS
- Rhys Hoskins, PHI
Tier 1
Cody Bellinger hit just .263 with 17 home runs and 44 RBI after the All-Star break last season following a 30-homer, 71-RBI first half. The 25-year-old remains a superstar, though, and worthy of an early selection. Freddie Freeman is a model of consistency coming off a career-high 38 home runs, but he's unlikely to be ready for Opening Day. Pete Alonso will be an elite power producer even with some minor regression from his 53-homer rookie campaign.
Tier 2
Anthony Rizzo and Jose Abreu are known commodities and steady performers. Matt Olson and Josh Bell are two rising stars at the position. DJ LeMahieu and Max Muncy both have positional versatility. Can Paul Goldschmidt return to Tier 1 form in his second season in St. Louis?
Tier 3
Miguel Sano hit 34 home runs in 105 games last season and no longer has to worry about improving his defense at third base. Carlos Santana and Rhys Hoskins are more valuable in leagues that reward on-base percentage. Edwin Encarnacion has eight straight 30-homer seasons. Yasmani Grandal is best drafted as a catcher. Yuli Gurriel hit .298 with 31 home runs and 104 RBI last season and he'll be playing for his next contract in 2020.
Best of the Rest: Danny Santana (TEX), Joey Votto (CIN), Christian Walker (ARI), Joc Pederson (LAD), Luke Voit (NYY), Eric Hosmer (SD), Jesus Aguilar (MIA), C.J. Cron (DET), Daniel Murphy (COL)
Second Basemen
- Gleyber Torres, NYY
- Ozzie Albies, ATL
- Jose Altuve, HOU
- Ketel Marte, ARI
- Whit Merrifield, KC
- Keston Hiura, MIL
- Jonathan Villar, MIA
- DJ LeMahieu, NYY
- Max Muncy, LAD
- Jeff McNeil, NYM
- Mike Moustakas, CIN
- Eduardo Escobar, ARI
- Cavan Biggio, TOR
- Gavin Lux, LAD
- Luis Arraez, MIN
- Brandon Lowe, TB
Tier 1
Gleyber Torres (shortstop) and Ketel Marte (outfield) are both Tier 2 players at their other positions of eligibility but Tier 1 options at second base. Ozzie Albies raised his batting average (.261 to .295) and led the NL in hits (189) last year while again showing a nice mix of power (24 HR) and speed (15 SB). Jose Altuve can probably still rake even without the garbage can.
Tier 2
Whit Merrifield (outfield), Jonathan Villar (shortstop, outfield), Max Muncy (first base, third base) and Jeff McNeil (third base, outfield) all have multi-position eligibility, and they are all multi-category contributors. Keston Hiura finished the 2019 season hitting cleanup while tallying 19 home runs and 49 RBI in 84 games.
Tier 3
Mike Moustakas launched 35 home runs last season but remains a batting average drain. Eduardo Escobar quietly had a 35-homer, 118-RBI season in 2019, but he's lacking a track record to match. Cavan Biggio, Gavin Lux, Luis Arraez and 2019 All-Star Brandon Lowe are all capable of playing their way into Tier 2.
Best of the Rest: Ryan McMahon (COL), Tommy Edman (STL), Kevin Newman (PIT), Michael Chavis (BOS), Kolten Wong (STL), Robinson Cano (NYM), Jonathan Schoop (DET), Rougned Odor (TEX), Cesar Hernandez (CLE)
Third Basemen
- Nolan Arenado, COL
- Alex Bregman, HOU
- Anthony Rendon, LAA
- Jose Ramirez, CLE
- Rafael Devers, BOS
- Kris Bryant, CHC
- Manny Machado, SD
- Josh Donaldson, MIN
- Vladimir Guerrero Jr., TOR
- DJ LeMahieu, NYY
- Max Muncy, LAD
- Yoan Moncada, CWS
- Eugenio Suarez, CIN
- Matt Chapman, OAK
- Jeff McNeil, NYM
- Miguel Sano, MIN
- Mike Moustakas, CIN
- Eduardo Escobar, ARI
- Yuli Gurriel, HOU
Tier 1
Nolan Arenado, Alex Bregman, Anthony Rendon and Jose Ramirez should all be off the board in the first two rounds of a 12-team league. Ramirez's overall 2019 numbers were disappointing at surface-level, but he hit .327 with 16 home runs and 48 RBI in 44 games after the All-Star break. Rafael Devers and Kris Bryant should go in the third or fourth round.
Tier 2
With so many good third base options, DJ LeMahieu and Max Muncy are better drafted elsewhere, but they fit in Tier 3 here. Manny Machado, Josh Donaldson and Eugenio Suarez are all 30-homer threats in good RBI spots. Can Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Yoan Moncada jump to Tier 1? Beware the fact that Moncada led the majors with a .406 BABIP last year.
Tier 3
While his defensive prowess is of little use in fantasy, Matt Chapman did have a 36-homer, 91-RBI season last year. We've already talked about Jeff McNeil, Miguel Sano, Mike Moustakas, Eduardo Escobar and Yuli Gurriel thanks to their multi-position eligibility.
Best of the Rest: Justin Turner (LAD), Gio Urshela (NYY), Hunter Dozier (KC), Scott Kingery (PHI), Brian Anderson (MIA), J.D. Davis (NYM), Tommy Edman (STL), Kyle Seager (SEA), Miguel Andujar (NYY)
Shortstops
- Francisco Lindor, CLE
- Trevor Story, COL
- Trea Turner, WAS
- Alex Bregman, HOU
- Fernando Tatis Jr., SD
- Gleyber Torres, NYY
- Xander Bogaerts, BOS
- Javier Baez, CHC
- Manny Machado, SD
- Jonathan Villar, MIA
- Adalberto Mondesi, KC
- Marcus Semien, OAK
- Bo Bichette, TOR
- Carlos Correa, HOU
- Corey Seager, LAD
- Tim Anderson, CWS
- Jorge Polanco, MIN
Tier 1
Francisco Lindor has hit .278 while averaging 34 home runs, 85 RBI, 110 runs scored and 21 over the past three seasons. Trevor Story has turned in back-to-back 30-homer, 20-steal campaigns, and he's still wearing a Rockies uniform. Trea Turner had a 19-homer, 35-steal season in just 122 games last year. An injured Carlos Correa opened the door for Alex Bregman to gain shortstop eligibility with 65 games played at his natural position in 2019.
Tier 2
Fernando Tatis Jr. is more than capable of delivering first-round value after hitting .317 with 22 home runs and 16 steals in 84 games as a rookie. He just needs to prove himself further before he jumps up to Tier 1. Xander Bogaerts had a career year in 2019 with personal bests in home runs (33) and RBI (117) to go with a .309 average and 52 doubles. Javier Baez provides power, speed and run production. Gleyber Torres is more valuable at second base but still plenty valuable here, while Manny Machado fits similarly at third base or shortstop.
Tier 3
Jonathan Villar (40 SB) and Adalberto Mondesi (43 SB) are elite speed threats. Marcus Semien had never before come close to his 33-homer, 92-RBI output last season. Bo Bichette is a rising star who could push his way into Tier 2 after tallying 18 doubles and 11 home runs in 46 games. Carlos Correa and Corey Seager are both solid upside plays once the Tier 2 guys are off the board. How much will Tim Anderson and Jorge Polanco regress?
Best of the Rest: Amed Rosario (NYM), Carter Kieboom (WAS), Elvis Andrus (TEX), Paul DeJong (STL), Jean Segura (PHI), Dansby Swanson (ATL), Didi Gregorius (PHI), Willy Adames (TB), Kevin Newman (PIT)
Outfielders
- Ronald Acuna Jr., ATL
- Mike Trout, LAA
- Christian Yelich, MIL
- Cody Bellinger, LAD
- Mookie Betts, LAD
- Juan Soto, WAS
- J.D. Martinez, BOS
- Bryce Harper, PHI
- Charlie Blackmon, COL
- Starling Marte, ARI
- Austin Meadows, TB
- George Springer, HOU
- Ketel Marte, ARI
- Kris Bryant, CHC
- Yordan Alvarez, HOU
- Aaron Judge, NYY
- Whit Merrifield, KC
- Joey Gallo, TEX
- Eloy Jimenez, CWS
- Tommy Pham, SD
- Victor Robles, WAS
- Luis Robert, CWS
- Max Kepler, MIN
- Jeff McNeil, NYM
- Giancarlo Stanton, NYY
- Nick Castellanos, CIN
- Marcell Ozuna, ATL
- Eddie Rosario, MIN
- Jorge Soler, KC
- Ramon Laureano, OAK
- Andrew Benintendi, BOS
- Michael Brantley, HOU
- Oscar Mercado, CLE
- Kyle Schwarber, CHC
- Franmil Reyes, CLE
- Michael Conforto, NYM
- Lourdes Gurriel Jr., TOR
Tier 1
Mike Trout might be the best player on the planet, but in the world of fantasy baseball, Ronald Acuna Jr. reigns supreme. After a 41-homer, 37-steal, 101-RBI, 127-run season, he's a slight uptick in batting average (.280) away from being the slam-dunk No. 1 fantasy option. For now, Trout and 2018 NL MVP Christian Yelich are still squarely in the conversation. Cody Bellinger and Mookie Betts give the Dodgers a pair of first-round talents. How much better can Juan Soto get?
Tier 2
There are a lot of middle-of-the-order run producers in the Tier 2 group. If Aaron Judge can stay on the field he's a Tier 1 talent, but he comes with obvious risk. Will Charlie Blackmon start running again after stealing just two bases last year? How will George Springer perform in a contract year? A change of scenery could serve stat-stuffer Starling Marte well as he abandons a sinking ship in Pittsburgh.
Tier 3
Joey Gallo homered 22 times in 70 games last season while raising his batting average from .206 to .253, making him far more valuable if he can maintain it. Eloy Jimenez, Victor Robles and rookie Luis Robert are all capable of Tier 2 production as they push toward superstar ceilings. Let someone else reach for Giancarlo Stanton, but don't be afraid to pounce if he slips a bit. Nick Castellanos could be a steal if his second-half performance with the Cubs carries over to hitter-friendly Cincinnati.
Tier 4
There's not a ton of separation between this group and the "Best of the Rest" list. It's all about addressing areas of need. Most of these guys are power-hitting run producers, but Oscar Mercado and Ramon Laureano will provide some steals and Michael Brantley is a perennial .300 hitter.
Best of the Rest: Danny Santana (TEX), Luis Arraez (MIN), Kyle Tucker (HOU), David Dahl (COL), Lorenzo Cain (MIL), Mark Canha (OAK), Bryan Reynolds (PIT), Scott Kingery (PHI), Adam Eaton (WAS), Mallex Smith (SEA), Alex Verdugo (BOS), Willie Calhoun (TEX), Byron Buxton (MIN), Yasiel Puig (ATL), Justin Upton (LAA), Ryan Braun (MIL)
Starting Pitchers
- Gerrit Cole, NYY
- Jacob deGrom, NYM
- Max Scherzer, WAS
- Stephen Strasburg, WAS
- Justin Verlander, HOU
- Walker Buehler, LAD
- Shane Bieber, CLE
- Jack Flaherty, STL
- Clayton Kershaw, LAD
- Luis Castillo, CIN
- Patrick Corbin, WAS
- Mike Clevinger, CLE
- Lucas Giolito, CWS
- Blake Snell, TB
- Chris Paddack, SD
- Aaron Nola, PHI
- Zack Greinke, HOU
- Charlie Morton, TB
- Yu Darvish, CHC
- Jose Berrios, MIN
- Tyler Glasnow, TB
- Trevor Bauer, CIN
- Brandon Woodruff, MIL
- Lance Lynn, TEX
- Sonny Gray, CIN
- Corey Kluber, TEX
- Eduardo Rodriguez, BOS
- Zack Wheeler, PHI
- Mike Soroka, ATL
- Frankie Montas, OAK
- Madison Bumgarner, ARI
- Hyun-Jin Ryu, TOR
- Jesus Luzardo, OAK
- Dinelson Lamet, SD
- Max Fried, ATL
Tier 1
After leading the AL in ERA (2.50) and the majors in strikeouts (326), Gerrit Cole is the No. 1 pitcher in fantasy baseball. He's followed closely by the usual suspects—Jacob deGrom, Max Scherzer, Stephen Strasburg and Justin Verlander. Young studs Walker Buehler, Shane Bieber and Jack Flaherty represent the next wave of elite fantasy hurlers.
Tier 2
Luis Castillo, Lucas Giolito and Chris Paddack all enjoyed breakout 2019 seasons, while Blake Snell and Aaron Nola took a slight step backward from stellar 2018 campaigns. Durability questions are enough to knock Clayton Kershaw and Mike Clevinger out of the Tier 1 conversation, but both pitchers are capable of performing at that level.
Tier 3
Yu Darvish, Lance Lynn and Sonny Gray all put together bounce-back seasons in 2019. Zack Greinke and Charlie Morton are still going strong on the other side of 35 years old. Jose Berrios is already the ace of the staff in Minnesota but needs to improve an 8.8 K/9 strikeout rate to move up to Tier 2. Healthy seasons from Tyler Glasnow (12 GS) and Brandon Woodruff (22 GS) could move them up a notch as well. Trevor Bauer is staring down free agency in a contract year.
Tier 4
This tier is a collection of veterans in new places (Corey Kluber, Zack Wheeler, Madison Bumgarner and Hyun-Jin Ryu) and rising young stars (Eduardo Rodriguez, Mike Soroka, Frankie Montas, Jesus Luzardo, Dinelson Lamet and Max Fried). Lamet quietly tallied 105 strikeouts in 73 innings after returning from Tommy John surgery, and he has the electric stuff to maintain that production.
Best of the Rest: Zac Gallen (ARI), Kyle Hendricks (CHC), Robbie Ray (ARI), Mike Minor (TEX), Matthew Boyd (DET), Carlos Carrasco (CLE), German Marquez (COL), Marcus Stroman (NYM), Jake Odorizzi (MIN), Kenta Maeda (MIN), Sean Manaea (OAK), Julio Urias (LAD), Mike Foltynewicz (ATL), Joe Musgrove (PIT), Adrian Houser (MIL)
Relief Pitchers
- Josh Hader, MIL
- Kirby Yates, SD
- Aroldis Chapman, NYY
- Liam Hendriks, OAK
- Roberto Osuna, HOU
- Kenley Jansen, LAD
- Taylor Rogers, MIN
- Nick Anderson, TB
- Raisel Iglesias, CIN
- Brad Hand, CLE
- Ken Giles, TOR
- Edwin Diaz, NYM
- Craig Kimbrel, CHC
- Hector Neris, PHI
- Brandon Workman, BOS
- Hansel Robles, LAA
- Archie Bradley, ARI
- Carlos Martinez, STL
- Jose Leclerc, TEX
- Alex Colome, CWS
- Sean Doolittle, WAS
- Keone Kela, PIT
Tier 1
Josh Hader (37 SV, 16.4 K/9), Kirby Yates (41 SV, 15.0 K/9) and Aroldis Chapman (37 SV, 13.4 K/9) are the cream of the relief pitcher crop, though Chapman might not be ready for Opening Day. Liam Hendriks still needs to prove his breakout 2019 season was for real (remember Blake Treinen?). Roberto Osuna and Kenley Jansen are the unquestioned closers with the Astros and Dodgers, respectively, and have swing-and-miss stuff pitching for clear-cut contenders.
Tier 2
Taylor Rogers had 30 saves with a 90-to-11 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 69 innings in his first season in the closer's role last year. Nick Anderson struck out an absurd 41 of the 78 batters he faced after he was traded to the Tampa Bay Rays at the deadline. Raisel Iglesias, Brad Hand and Ken Giles are proven ninth-inning options. Edwin Diaz and Craig Kimbrel are not far removed from Tier 1 status.
Tier 3
Everyone in this tier looks like a safe bet to hold onto the closer's role for his respective team in 2020. Lack of strikeout stuff, length of track record and inconsistent recent performance keeps them from being part of Tier 2, but they'll have every chance to perform at that level.
Best of the Rest: Joe Jimenez (DET), Ian Kennedy (KC), Seth Lugo (NYM), Giovanny Gallegos (STL), Mark Melancon (ATL), Brandon Kintzler (MIA), Emilio Pagan (SD), Mychal Givens (BAL)
All stats courtesy of Baseball Reference and FanGraphs, unless otherwise noted.