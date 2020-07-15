Colin Kaepernick's Know Your Rights Camp Gives $1.75M for COVID, Social Causes

Todd Kirkland/Associated Press

The Know Your Rights Camp created by Colin Kaepernick has donated $1.75 million to important causes in recent weeks, according to TMZ Sports.

The organization will give $800,000 towards COVID-19 relief to help those affected by the pandemic. There is also $450,000 in grants going to help essential living costs and rent relief in a variety of cities.

Additionally, the group is providing help during the ongoing social justice protests. This includes a $500,000 donation to the National Lawyers Guild to provide legal defense for people arrested while protesting following the killing of George Floyd.

Some money will also go to bail funds in Atlanta, Detroit and Miami.

"KYRC is proud of the breadth and depth of our community impact during these difficult times," a representative said.

"We look forward to the partnerships created through the initiatives having both a significant immediate and long term impact. Our efforts to become deeply entrenched in communities and with organizational partners has ensured our ability to maximize the impact on the lives of people living in communities we serve."

Kaepernick, the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback who has been out of the NFL since 2016, began the Know Your Rights Camp with a mission to "advance the liberation and well-being of Black and Brown communities."

The group also recently teamed up with Impossible Foods to provide meals to those in need.