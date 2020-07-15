David Lewis, Former Bucs LB and Tampa Catholic Coach, Dies at 65

Hugh Jones/Getty Images

Former NFL linebacker David Lewis died Tuesday at the age of 65, according to Joey Knight of the Tampa Bay Times.

No cause of death has been announced, but he had previously suffered a heart attack and used a pacemaker, per Knight.

Lewis was in the NFL from 1977 to '83, spending his first five years in the league with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He later became a prep coach, including several years at Tampa Catholic both as a head coach and an assistant.

Lewis was an impact player for the Bucs squad, starting 60 of his 62 games during his first four seasons and earning a Pro Bowl selection in 1980.

He finished his career with the Chargers and Rams before retiring after the 1983 campaign.

The California native stayed with the sport as a coach.

"You had to experience David Lewis, because he really was just a bigger-than-life personality," said former Crusaders coach Bob Henriquez. "Just the way he interfaced with the kids, he had a way of connecting with them."

Others close to him revealed their thoughts on social media:

Lewis was still on the Tampa Catholic staff until his death. He is survived by a wife and daughter.