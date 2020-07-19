5 NFL Offenses That Will Make the Biggest Improvements in 2020

0 of 5

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

In the span of an offseason, a struggling or middling offense can turn into a powerhouse.

At times, collective growth translates into production—just look at the Dallas Cowboys, who moved from 22nd to sixth in scoring from 2018 to 2019.

In many cases, the quarterback changes a team's offensive outlook. Lamar Jackson made tremendous second-year strides, leading the Baltimore Ravens' top-scoring offense as the league MVP last season.

Health can also significantly impact results. In 2019, the San Francisco 49ers fielded a top-two ground attack, but quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, who missed most of 2018 with a torn ACL, balanced the unit with efficiency. The club jumped from 21st to second in scoring. Of course, head coach Kyle Shanahan deserves credit for his innovative game plans as well.

Which offenses can make similar leaps in 2020?

In determining that, we placed a heavy emphasis on quarterbacks, offseason additions and play-callers. The Buffalo Bills acquired wideout Stefon Diggs this offseason, but is that enough to ignore Josh Allen's 56.3 percent career completion percentage?

Lastly, these teams are projected to make the most progress from the previous term. Even though the Tampa Bay Buccaneers upgraded at quarterback and tight end, swapping Jameis Winston for Tom Brady and adding the latter's former New England teammate Rob Gronkowski, the offense ranked third in points and yards last year, limiting its margin of overall improvement in 2020.