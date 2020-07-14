Falcons' Todd Gurley Says He Hasn't 'Worked Out This Much in My Life'

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Todd Gurley had a disappointing 2019 season. He's ready to bounce back in a major way in 2020.

The Atlanta Falcons running back told Odell Beckham Jr. on The Bigger Picture that he's been working hard this offseason:

You can see the full interview, which also includes Victor Cruz and Cam Newton, below:

Gurley, who turns 26 on August 3, rushed for 857 yards and 12 touchdowns last season, catching 31 passes for another 207 yards and two scores. For most running backs, exceeding 1,000 yards from scrimmage with 14 total touchdowns would be a great campaign.

But for Gurley, a three-time Pro Bowler and two-time first-team All-Pro who rushed for 1,000 or more yards in three of his first four seasons, it was considered a down year. The Los Angeles Rams cut him in the offseason in an effort to free up salary-cap space. As a result, Gurley had to take a one-year deal in Atlanta due, in part, to his lengthy history of knee injuries.

Now, the NFL's 2015 Offensive Rookie of the Year seems motivated as ever to prove he still ranks among the game's top running backs as he prepares to make his Falcons debut.