In-Season MLB Blockbuster Trades Teams Should Already Be Targeting

Let's start with a clarification here: Almost everything would have to go wrong for the Milwaukee Brewers for them to consider trading Josh Hader. They probably will not do so unless things fall apart early.

At the same time, the Brewers have the worst farm system in the league, according to MLB.com. They need to begin stockpiling assets so as to compete over the life of Christian Yelich's contract, especially because they are a small-market team unlikely to vie for the best free agents.

Perhaps even more notably, they listened to offers for Hader this winter, per The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal. A trade is not entirely out of the question.

As for the Oakland Athletics, Hader would give them one of the most dominant one-two punches in baseball alongside closer Liam Hendriks. Moreover, he would give the Athletics a closer in waiting, given Hendriks will be a free agent in the offseason.

The 26-year-old Hader posted a 2.62 ERA and 16.4 strikeouts per nine innings in 75.2 innings of work last season and has a career 2.42 ERA across 200-plus frames. He also still has three more years of arbitration after 2020, though those are sure to be pretty lucrative figures.

Still, adding Hader would be worth the cost both in finances and prospect capital. The A's need someone who could lessen the load for Hendriks while also locking things up in the seventh and eighth innings of games. Yusmeiro Petit and Joakim Soria are decent options, but neither can totally hold a team in check like Hader.

The cost would be massive. It seems likely the Brewers would ask for either Jesus Luzardo (who should be off limits), A.J. Puk or Sean Murphy, in addition to someone like a Nick Allen or Logan Davidson.

While moving someone like Puk might seem suspect, the A's have more depth with both Sean Manaea (injury) and Frankie Montas returning (suspension). Rounding things out, Chris Bassitt is a nice flex arm.

The Athletics have plenty of offense, and the rotation is coming into view. Adding a weapon like Hader to the mix might be the ingredient that puts Oakland over the top in its quest for a World Series title.

