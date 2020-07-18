In-Season MLB Blockbuster Trades Teams Should Already Be Targeting

In-Season MLB Blockbuster Trades Teams Should Already Be TargetingJuly 18, 2020
Opening Day is set for Friday, and all 30 teams are ramping up preparations with intrasquad scrimmages and practices.
Front offices are likely to be busy, too, though their work is going to be even more hurried than usual. That's because this year's trade deadline is Aug. 31.
Yes, the trade deadline is barely a month after the season begins.
It is extremely difficult to predict the extent to which transactions will be made this year. Jayson Stark of The Athletic joked he would set July 25 as the Vegas over/under for the first Francisco Lindor trade rumor to surface. Meanwhile, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic suggested blockbusters are unlikely this season.
Indeed, it might prove difficult from a moral and optical perspective to wheel and deal in the middle of a global pandemic. At the same time, baseball is still a business, and with players earning a full year of service time, executives also have to plan for the future.
Not to mention, the 2020 season will be a sprint to the finish. Contenders are likely to—at the very least—explore stockpiling assets in order to be even more competitive.
With that in mind, here are some big trades teams should be mulling over as they look to rise to the top in this unprecedented campaign.
Dodgers Trade a Shortstop, Get a Shortstop
The Los Angeles Dodgers made the biggest move of the offseason when they acquired Mookie Betts and David Price from the Boston Red Sox.
But the Dodgers should actively pursue another generational talent: Cleveland Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor. The 26-year-old has emerged as the best player at his position, leading all shortstops in WAR since 2015, per FanGraphs.
Lindor made his fourth consecutive All-Star team last season and also posted a second straight year with 30-plus homers and 20-plus stolen bases. He flashed the leather as well, ranking seventh among shortstops in outs above average (OAA), per Baseball Savant.
Now, the Dodgers have a pretty good shortstop of their own in Corey Seager. But as good as Seager has been, he also has been worth nearly seven fewer wins than Lindor since 2016, per FanGraphs.
Lindor is the better defender, has more pop and offers more versatility as a switch-hitting shortstop also capable of stealing bases. Not to mention, both he and Lindor are set to become free agents following the 2021 season.
Some fans might also ask: Why would the Dodgers trade for Lindor when they will have to ink Betts to a massive contract this winter?
Well, two things. For starters, Mookie re-signing with L.A. is no guarantee. Secondly, the Dodgers would have to pay a pretty large sum to retain Seager, anyway. Acquiring Lindor would give the Dodgers an insurance policy as a superb defender and productive top-of-the-order threat in the lineup while also being an upgrade over Seager.
Lindor and the Indians suspended extension talks in March, and his time in Cleveland appears to be nearing its end given the team’s tentativeness in doling out lucrative, long-term contracts.
The Dodgers can offer Seager in addition to any number of top prospects, possibly a Josiah Gray or Keibert Ruiz. On the flip, the Indians would receive a player to help them win now (Seager) on top of adding at least one premium asset to their farm system. Cleveland could also simply flip Seager later on down the road.
Andrew Friedman has shown he is not afraid to pull off huge deals. He should be exploring a move to add Lindor to an absurdly talented roster.
Braves Finally Sell High for Kris Bryant
The hot corner was a position of interest for the Atlanta Braves this past offseason.
When Josh Donaldson signed with the Minnesota Twins, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reported the Braves and Chicago Cubs were expected to resume talks regarding Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant. But those talks never gained traction.
Instead, the Braves pivoted, signing outfielder Marcell Ozuna to a one-year deal, adding a potential run-producer without sacrificing some of their top prospects.
However, Alex Anthopoulos should seriously reconsider going after Bryant.
The 2016 National League MVP had another fine season in 2019, clubbing 31 homers and posting a .903 OPS. Despite dealing with injuries here and there over the last couple of years, Bryant has been the third-most valuable player in baseball since 2015. He is one of the best pure hitters in the game.
Meanwhile, third base remains a question mark for the Braves. They will go into 2020 with Johan Camargo and Austin Riley as their primary options, though there is reason for skepticism.
Camargo is an excellent defender but also posted a .663 OPS and 67 OPS+ last season. Riley hit 18 homers in fewer than 300 at-bats. He also struck out 108 times, and he hit just .195 with a 48.3 whiff percentage against breaking balls.
There is certainly a chance Camargo bounces back or Riley develops more discipline. But neither provides the same kind of assurances as someone like Bryant.
Of course, there are numerous considerations to any potential deal involving Bryant. The 28-year-old will be a free agent after next season and—especially given that Scott Boras is his agent—will almost certainly command top dollar.
Moreover, Bryant has repeatedly said he would like to remain with the Cubs and also stated earlier this month he hopes he will not be traded in the middle of a pandemic.
But here's the thing: The Braves have payroll flexibility after signing stars like Ronald Acuna Jr. and Ozzie Albies to team-friendly extensions. They also have top pitching and outfield prospects, two positions of dire need in Chicago's farm.
As for Bryant's wishes to remain in Chicago, they might be null and void if the Cubs get off to a poor start. Chicago also has to worry about Javier Baez, Anthony Rizzo and Kyle Schwarber entering the market the same offseason Bryant becomes a free agent (2021). They might have to cut bait and restock the farm for the future.
Yes, the Braves would likely have to give up high-end prospects such as an Ian Anderson or Kyle Wright, and maybe even a Drew Waters. But their World Series window is now, and Bryant would be a massive run-producer in a loaded Braves lineup.
Cardinals Bring Nolan Arenado to "The Lou"
While it is possible the archrival Cubs could move Kris Bryant, the Cardinals should do everything in their power to acquire their own star third baseman as they look to retain the NL Central crown.
Jon Paul Morosi of MLB Network reported in January the Cardinals and Colorado Rockies had "begun exchanging names" in a package involving Nolan Arenado.
Morosi added the Rockies were expected to ask for "at least one" of St. Louis' top four prospects. A deal never materialized, but the Cardinals should immediately revisit negotiations.
Arenado lashed out at Rockies management in January, and while the two sides moved forward, there is no real reason why he would want to accept his player option in 2022. The Rockies are likely to remain in the NL West cellar, and they also have to grapple with payroll concerns and a potential extension for shortstop Trevor Story.
Meanwhile, the Cardinals could use an upgrade at the hot corner. Matt Carpenter has traditionally been one of the team's best hitters. However, Carpenter had a .726 OPS last season, and he will be 35 in November.
Acquiring Arenado would allow the Cardinals to keep Tommy Edman in the outfield, which also lacks quality depth. Oh, and it would give the Cardinals a legitimate positional star to pair opposite Paul Goldschmidt.
Arenado has hit at least 37 homers in each of the last five seasons and last year posted a career-high .962 OPS. Plus, the 29-year-old is arguably the best defensive infielder in baseball. Arenado has won seven consecutive Gold Gloves and led all third basemen in OAA in 2019.
Some Cardinals fans might express concern with respect to Arenado's opt-out clause. But St. Louis is consistently regarded as one of the best places to play.
The fandom and fervor convinced Goldschmidt to sign an extension almost immediately after the Cardinals acquired him from the Arizona Diamondbacks. It's reasonable to think that Goldy and others could convince Arenado to remain in St. Louis. Furthermore, the potential financial fallout from this season makes it likely Arenado will take the money.
It is worth noting the Cardinals have No. 2 prospect Nolan Gorman waiting in the wings. But while Gorman might be a star, Arenado is one of the best in baseball right now.
The Cardinals are in desperate need of another run-producer. They need to meet Colorado's asking price and put their faith in Arenado opting in when the time comes.
Twins Acquire Another Starter
The Twins struck out in the starting pitcher market this past offseason, though they did acquire Kenta Maeda from the Los Angeles Dodgers as part of the Mookie Betts trade.
Minnesota should get aggressive to add more starting pitching. The addition of Maeda gives the Twins a pretty strong top three along with Jose Berrios and Jake Odorizzi. But the back end is very suspect.
Michael Pineda will miss the majority of the season because of a drug suspension from last September, and the Twins are currently banking on Homer Bailey and either Jhoulys Chacin, Devin Smeltzer or Randy Dobnak to hold down the fourth and fifth spots in the rotation.
Rather than settling, the Twins should pursue a deal with the Arizona Diamondbacks for left-hander Robbie Ray.
The 28-year-old finished the 2019 season with a 4.34 ERA and is averaging 4.1 walks per nine innings for his career. But he has legitimate power stuff, notching 235 strikeouts last year and surpassing 200 K's in three of the last four seasons.
Minnesota reportedly had interest in trading for Ray at last year's trade deadline, per Jon Paul Morosi of MLB Network, and Zach Buchanan of The Athletic reported in March that Ray and the Diamondbacks had yet to engage in extension talks.
The Diamondbacks are hoping to contend in 2020 and might elect to retain Ray after Mike Leake opted out. Simultaneously, Arizona would prefer to get value from Ray rather than allow him to walk in free agency.
Moreover, the Twins have one of the deepest pipelines in baseball. While they should not give up too much for a guy in the final year of arbitration, Minnesota has the prospect depth to appeal to the Diamondbacks. Plus, the Twins do not have a ton of financial commitments for 2021 and beyond.
The Bomba Squad should be even more dangerous with the addition of Josh Donaldson. But as the Washington Nationals proved in 2019, quality starting pitching goes a long way come October. Adding Ray would give the Twins more rotational depth, which is a crucial component in Minnesota's ability to compete for a World Series.
Josh Bell Goes Home to Texas
The Texas Rangers added pitching this past winter. Now, they might just need one big bat to put them over the top as they look to solidify their status as a playoff contender.
Texas acquired Corey Kluber from the Cleveland Indians, forming a strong front end of the rotation alongside Lance Lynn and Mike Minor. The Rangers also signed Kyle Gibson, with Kolby Allard waiting in the wings.
But the Rangers have an opportunity to make a big upgrade at another position of need. Ronald Guzman was the team's starter at first base but is also coming off a year in which he had a .723 OPS and struck out in nearly 30 percent of his plate appearances. Greg Bird is also in competition, though Bird has struggled to stay healthy.
It is possible the Rangers move Todd Frazier over to first and slide Nick Solak or Isiah Kiner-Falefa to the hot corner. But rather than relying on internal improvements, the Rangers should inquire about Pittsburgh Pirates first baseman Josh Bell.
The Pirates are in full rebuild mode, and Bell—who still has two years of control after 2020—will come at a steep price. The 27-year-old from Irving, Texas, had a career year in 2019, clubbing 37 homers and driving in 116 runs while also posting a .936 OPS and 143 OPS+.
It does not appear Bell's season was much of a fluke, either. He ranked in the 96th percentile in average exit velocity and the 93rd percentile in expected slugging (xSLG).
Despite the price tag, Bell is the perfect target for Texas. The Pirates are unlikely to ask for the Rangers' top prospect—Josh Jung—because they have Ke'Bryan Hayes in their farm. But the likes of catcher Sam Huff, Cole Winn or Solak could all be interesting to Pittsburgh.
The Rangers actually ranked sixth in the AL in runs scored last season, and the likes of Joey Gallo and Willie Calhoun provide a solid foundation for contention.
Adding Bell to the mix would provide more slugging and production while also giving the Rangers controllable talent as they look to build toward a postseason appearance.
A's Make Stunning Play for Josh Hader
Let's start with a clarification here: Almost everything would have to go wrong for the Milwaukee Brewers for them to consider trading Josh Hader. They probably will not do so unless things fall apart early.
At the same time, the Brewers have the worst farm system in the league, according to MLB.com. They need to begin stockpiling assets so as to compete over the life of Christian Yelich's contract, especially because they are a small-market team unlikely to vie for the best free agents.
Perhaps even more notably, they listened to offers for Hader this winter, per The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal. A trade is not entirely out of the question.
As for the Oakland Athletics, Hader would give them one of the most dominant one-two punches in baseball alongside closer Liam Hendriks. Moreover, he would give the Athletics a closer in waiting, given Hendriks will be a free agent in the offseason.
The 26-year-old Hader posted a 2.62 ERA and 16.4 strikeouts per nine innings in 75.2 innings of work last season and has a career 2.42 ERA across 200-plus frames. He also still has three more years of arbitration after 2020, though those are sure to be pretty lucrative figures.
Still, adding Hader would be worth the cost both in finances and prospect capital. The A's need someone who could lessen the load for Hendriks while also locking things up in the seventh and eighth innings of games. Yusmeiro Petit and Joakim Soria are decent options, but neither can totally hold a team in check like Hader.
The cost would be massive. It seems likely the Brewers would ask for either Jesus Luzardo (who should be off limits), A.J. Puk or Sean Murphy, in addition to someone like a Nick Allen or Logan Davidson.
While moving someone like Puk might seem suspect, the A's have more depth with both Sean Manaea (injury) and Frankie Montas returning (suspension). Rounding things out, Chris Bassitt is a nice flex arm.
The Athletics have plenty of offense, and the rotation is coming into view. Adding a weapon like Hader to the mix might be the ingredient that puts Oakland over the top in its quest for a World Series title.
All statistics obtained via Baseball Reference, FanGraphs or Baseball Savant unless otherwise noted.