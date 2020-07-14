Christian McCaffrey, Derrick Henry Lead Top 10 Madden NFL 21 RB Player Ratings

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

After a huge 2019 season, Carolina Panthers star Christian McCaffrey tops all running backs with a 99 overall rating in Madden NFL 21.

There is also a decent gap between McCaffrey and No. 2 Derrick Henry, who earned a 93 overall in the upcoming video game.

The top 10 rankings at the position were revealed Tuesday, via ESPN's Michael Rothstein:

1. Christian McCaffrey - 99

2. Derrick Henry - 93

T3. Nick Chubb - 92

T3 Ezekiel Elliott - 92

T5. Dalvin Cook - 91

T5. Saquon Barkley - 91

7. Aaron Jones - 90

8. Joe Mixon - 89

T9. Alvin Kamara - 88

T9. Josh Jacobs - 88

McCaffrey had previously been announced as a member of the "99 Club," joining Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes:

The first-team All-Pro player led the NFL last season with 2,392 yards from scrimmage and 19 total touchdowns, ranking second in the league with 116 catches. His versatility helped him stand out among the rest at his position.

Henry also remains high after winning the rushing title with 1,540 yards plus 16 scores on the ground.

There is likely more dispute further down the rankings, including a few players coming off injury-filled seasons like Saquon Barkley and Alvin Kamara.

Last year's No. 1 player, Todd Gurley, also dropped out of the top 10 completely along with big names like Melvin Gordon and Le'Veon Bell.

Nick Chubb was one of the biggest risers in the field after rushing for 1,494 yards for the Cleveland Browns in 2019 on 5.0 yards per carry.