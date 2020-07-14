Tua Tagovailoa Rumors: Dolphins 'Open-Minded' About Playing Rookie QB in 2020

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJuly 14, 2020

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - FEBRUARY 25: Tua Tagovailoa #QB17 of Alabama interviews during the first day of the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on February 25, 2020 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images)
Alika Jenner/Getty Images

The Miami Dolphins haven't ruled out elevating first-round draft pick Tua Tagovailoa to the starting job during the 2020 NFL season, according to the Miami Herald's Barry Jackson.

Jackson wrote that Ryan Fitzpatrick will likely be the starter when Miami opens the year. However, the Dolphins are still "open-minded about playing Tagovailoa if he shows command of the offense and consistently impresses in practice and if the team isn't performing well under Fitzpatrick."

             

