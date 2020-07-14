NFL Rumors: Latest Buzz on Dak Prescott, Jadeveon Clowney and More

Tom Pennington/Getty Images

It appears Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott will be playing the upcoming season under the franchise tag, barring a last-second blitz of contract talks.



According to ESPN's Todd Archer, Prescott and the Cowboys aren't planning any negotiations ahead of the looming deadline:



"Despite Wednesday's deadline to sign Dak Prescott to a long-term deal, there are no scheduled talks between the Dallas Cowboys and the quarterback's agent, Todd France, according to multiple sources.

"While things can change quickly with a simple phone call, there was expected to be more urgency in getting a deal done that would lock Prescott in for the long term while making the quarterback one of the highest-paid quarterbacks in the NFL."

There may be no urgency because neither side sees any sense in trying to find a grand compromise at the last minute. According to Clarence E. Hill Jr. of the Forth-Worth Star Telegram, the two sides haven't even had talks since March. As both Hill and Archer reported, the big sticking point is the length of the contract. Prescott wants a four-year deal, but the Cowboys are trying to lock him in for five.

As it stands, the Cowboys know they have Prescott for at least one more year, and he's due to be paid $31.4 million this season on the franchise tag. Prescott is coming off career highs in both passing yards (4,903) and touchdowns (30). He's steadily improved his numbers over the course of his four years in the NFL, and at 26 years old is now entering his prime.

If Prescott puts together another great year for the Cowboys (assuming the NFL has a season), he is going to have a great deal of leverage, whether he's talking to the silver and blue or another team. Patrick Mahomes' megadeal with the Kansas City Chiefs has set a new standard for quarterbacks. Prescott isn't at Mahomes' level, but he could take advantage of the new market that's been set.

When it comes to marquee talent looking for new contracts, Hill's latest column has another interesting tidbit. According to his sources, the Cowboys are not in the market for Jadeveon Clowney, even though the free-agent pass-rusher liked the idea of playing for the team:



"The source said the team has no interest in pursuing Seattle Seahawks free agent defensive end Jadeveon Clowney, who has reportedly listed the Cowboys as a preferred destination. Clowney is too expensive with offers on the table of $15 million annually or more."



Clowney only had three sacks in 13 games with the Seattle Seahawks in 2019, but there was no denying his impact on the team's defense. According to Pro Football Focus, he generated almost constant pressure, drew double teams, played the run well, forced four fumbles and even returned an interception for a touchdown. It's fairly strange that he's managed to go unsigned for this long, but there appears to be a bidding war for his services, per reporter Dov Kleiman:

The Las Vegas Raiders are likely throwing around the cash because they aren't as successful as the other teams rumored to be pursuing Clowney, like the Seahawks and Tennessee Titans. Another team to keep an eye on is the Philadelphia Eagles. This cryptic tweet from NFL Network analyst Brian Baldinger has generated speculation the team might sign Clowney, who has been linked to the Eagles in the past:



Whichever team lands Clowney is going to instantly upgrade their pass rush. All they have to do is hope that the 27-year-old can stay healthy, as he's only played a full 16 games once in his career.

Jordan Reed missed all of 2019 dealing with the effects of a concussion, but he's apparently not ready to give up on football just yet. The 30-year-old tight end wants to play in the upcoming season and is reportedly generating interest from a few teams, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport:



When healthy, Reed is a fine playmaker and one of the better pass-catching tight ends in football. His best showing was in 2015, when he recorded 87 catches for 952 yards and 11 touchdowns in 14 games.

Despite his obvious talent, Reed would likely have to accept a small contract based on his track record with injuries. In seven seasons with Washington, he never played all 16 games. Per ESPN.com's John Keim, its believed the concussion that ended his 2019 campaign was the seventh of his career dating back to his college days.

Reed's body might be in great shape after a year away from football, but the long history of head injuries is deeply concerning and might scare away potential suitors.