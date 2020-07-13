Chargers' Roderic Teamer Suspended 4 Games for Violating Substance Abuse Policy

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The NFL suspended Los Angeles Chargers safety Roderic Teamer four games for a violation of its substance abuse policy, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Teamer signed with the Chargers as an undrafted free agent ahead of the 2019 season. He made seven appearances and finished with 36 total tackles, one sack and one interception.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

