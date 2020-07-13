Chargers' Roderic Teamer Suspended 4 Games for Violating Substance Abuse Policy

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJuly 13, 2020

MIAMI, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 29: Roderic Teamer #36 of the Los Angeles Chargers in action against the Miami Dolphins during the first quarter at Hard Rock Stadium on September 29, 2019 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The NFL suspended Los Angeles Chargers safety Roderic Teamer four games for a violation of its substance abuse policy, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Teamer signed with the Chargers as an undrafted free agent ahead of the 2019 season. He made seven appearances and finished with 36 total tackles, one sack and one interception.

          

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

