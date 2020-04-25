Alohi Gilman NFL Draft 2020: Scouting Report for Los Angeles Chargers' Pick

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

S Alohi Gilman, Notre Dame

STRENGTHS

—Loves to get his nose dirty in the run game and has a nose for the ball-carrier.

—Doesn't have the ideal size to match up with tight ends but plays with great strength, willingness and toughness.

—Bring value as a third safety and will be an immediate contributor on special teams.

—Most comfortable in man coverage; has the potential to develop into a slot corner.

WEAKNESSES

—Gets lost in coverage and allows too many players to go unchecked through his zone.

—Has the athletic ability to come downhill but looks lost when asked to cover deep.

—Solid when it comes to hitting but allows too many cutbacks that lead to missed tackles.

—Limited to box safety; could be a candidate to add weight and play linebacker.

OVERALL

Gilman racked up a ton of tackles at Notre Dame, but his lack of interceptions (three) is cause for concern. While numbers do not always tell the full story, they seem to in Gilman's case. He'd be best off as a nickel linebacker, third safety and special teams player.



GRADE: 58

PRO COMPARISON: Amani Hooker/Jordan Richards