NFL Rumors: Jordan Reed Drawing Interest from 3 Teams, Plans to Play in 2020

NFL Rumors: Jordan Reed Drawing Interest from 3 Teams, Plans to Play in 2020July 13, 2020
Mitchell Leff/Getty Images
Jordan Reed didn't play at all in 2019 due to lingering issues from concussions, but the veteran tight end reportedly isn't looking to call it quits.
According to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com, Reed "has three teams interested and plans to play in 2020."
