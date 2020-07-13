NFL Rumors: Jordan Reed Drawing Interest from 3 Teams, Plans to Play in 2020

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Jordan Reed didn't play at all in 2019 due to lingering issues from concussions, but the veteran tight end reportedly isn't looking to call it quits.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com, Reed "has three teams interested and plans to play in 2020."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

