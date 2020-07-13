NFL Rumors: Jordan Reed Drawing Interest from 3 Teams, Plans to Play in 2020

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJuly 13, 2020

PHILADELPHIA, PA - DECEMBER 03: Jordan Reed #86 of the Washington Redskins runs with the ball against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on December 3, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)
Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Jordan Reed didn't play at all in 2019 due to lingering issues from concussions, but the veteran tight end reportedly isn't looking to call it quits.  

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com, Reed "has three teams interested and plans to play in 2020."

                   

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    NFL Testing Mouth Shields

    NFL sending these Oakley shields that help protect players from COVID-19 out to all 32 teams this week to test (ESPN)

    NFL logo
    NFL

    NFL Testing Mouth Shields

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    WAS Officially Changing Name

    Washington announces it will retire previous nickname and logo and develop a new name and design

    NFL logo
    NFL

    WAS Officially Changing Name

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Haskins Reacts to Name Change

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Haskins Reacts to Name Change

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    New 'Free Agent' Shirt 🔥

    Cop the merch before it's sold out 🛒

    NFL logo
    NFL

    New 'Free Agent' Shirt 🔥

    B/R SHOP
    via B/R SHOP