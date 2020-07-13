Patrick Mahomes, Russell Wilson Headline Top 10 Madden NFL 21 QB Player Ratings

Gregory Payan/Associated Press

After leading the Kansas City Chiefs to their first Super Bowl in 50 years, Patrick Mahomes tops the Madden NFL 21 quarterback ratings with a 99 overall.

It's a fitting rating for a player who recently agreed to a 10-year extension worth up to $503 million.

Baltimore Ravens star Lamar Jackson is third at the position with a 94 despite winning the MVP award last season and being the cover athlete for the upcoming video game.

