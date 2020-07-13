Dwayne Haskins Reacts to Washington NFL Team Changing Nickname, Logo

Alex Brandon/Associated Press

Washington quarterback Dwayne Haskins had mixed reactions to Monday's news the football team will change its name:

The organization underwent a thorough review of its name earlier this month before announcing Monday it will retire the name and logo. Owner Dan Snyder and head coach Ron Rivera are "working closely to develop a new name and design approach" that will be released at a later date.

Haskins had previously offered his support for the RedTails:

The name honors the Tuskegee Airmen (Red Tails), a group of African American fighter pilots during World War II.

RedTails was the most popular pick in a recent Yahoo Sports fan vote, ahead of other options including the Warriors and Hogs.

Haskins is only going into his second year with the organization but is hoping to be the face of the franchise after being selected No. 15 overall in the 2019 draft. He had an up-and-down first season with seven touchdowns and seven interceptions in nine appearances (seven starts), but he should go into 2020 as the starter ahead of trade acquisition Kyle Allen, especially with Alex Smith still not fully recovered from a spiral compound fracture.

Haskins played his high school games nearby at Bullis School in Potomac, Maryland, giving him an extra connection to the organization.

The 23-year-old will now try to usher in a new era for the franchise.