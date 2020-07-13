Chicago Cubs Top Boston Red Sox in B/R's Best MLB Ballpark World Series Bracket

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Wrigley Field is the top stadium in baseball after winning the vote from fans in Bleacher Report's Best MLB Ballpark bracket.

The home of the Chicago Cubs got over 2,900 votes to beat out Fenway Park in the "World Series," with the Boston Red Sox's park gaining about 2,600 votes.

All 30 stadiums were eligible during the "regular season," which was followed by a full playoff bracket, giving fans of every team a chance to vote on their favorite destinations in the B/R app. It came down to the two oldest and most iconic stadiums in the sport.

Check out the full bracket and results throughout the event below.

B/R's Best MLB Ballpark Voting Results

World Series

2. Wrigley Field (Chicago Cubs): 2.9K votes



1. Fenway Park (Boston Red Sox): 2.6K votes

AL Championship Series

1. Fenway Park (Boston Red Sox): 2.6K votes

3. T-Mobile Park (Seattle Mariners): 1K votes

NL Championship Series

2. Wrigley Field (Chicago Cubs): 3.6K votes

1. Oracle Park (San Francisco Giants): 3.1K votes

AL Divisional Series: Matchup 1

1. Fenway Park (Boston Red Sox): 2.2K votes

5. Camden Yards (Baltimore Orioles): 1.2K votes

AL Divisional Series: Matchup 2

3. T-Mobile Park (Seattle Mariners): 1.4K votes

2. Target Field (Minnesota Twins): 1K votes

NL Divisional Series: Matchup 1

1. Oracle Park (San Francisco Giants): 1.8K votes

5. PNC Park (Pittsburgh Pirates): 1.1K votes

NL Divisional Series: Matchup 2

2. Wrigley Field (Chicago Cubs): 2.1K votes

3. Truist Park (Atlanta Braves): 1.2K votes

AL Wild Card

5. Camden Yards (Baltimore Orioles): 1.4K votes

4. Progressive Field (Cleveland): 1K votes

NL Wild Card

5. PNC Park (Pittsburgh Pirates): 1.6K votes

4. Citi Field (New York Mets): 1.2K votes

Regular Season

AL East: Fenway Park (Boston Red Sox): 4.7K votes

AL Central: Target Field (Minnesota Twins): 2.3K votes

AL West: T-Mobile Park (Seattle Mariners): 2K votes

First AL Wild Card: Progressive Field (Cleveland): 1.8K votes

Second AL Wild Card: Camden Yards (Baltimore Orioles): 1.7K votes

NL East: Truist Park (Atlanta Braves): 2.1K votes

NL Central: Wrigley Field (Chicago Cubs): 3K votes

NL West: Oracle Park (San Francisco Giants): 3.2K votes

First NL Wild Card: Citi Field (New York Mets): 1.8K votes

Second NL Wild Card: PNC Park (Pittsburgh Pirates): 1.5K votes

Recap

Many of the stadiums erected over the past few decades are outstanding, with aesthetically pleasing architecture and scenery to go with countless amenities to make going to games a memorable experience. However, fans still went with history in choosing arguably the two most famous sporting venues in the U.S.



Fenway Park opened in 1912, and every baseball fan can tell you about the Green Monster, the 37-foot high wall in left field. Wrigley Field was built soon after in 1914, and the Friendly Confines are just as memorable with the ivy-covered walls.

Other top contenders like Oracle Park or PNC Park offer nice views, but the voting showed sports fans are more likely to put visits to Fenway and Wrigley near the top of their bucket lists.

It's a reason why both teams continued to have sellout crowds without much on-field success for decades at a time.

So what separated the finalists?

Fenway Park was home to some of the best players in the history of the sport, from Babe Ruth to Ted Williams to Carl Yastrzemski to Roger Clemens. There were also plenty of notable events over the past 100-plus years, both for and against the Red Sox.

Wrigley Field is more known for the stadium itself, with the bleachers and the manual scoreboard creating the full experience. Lights weren't even added until 1988, and it remains a bridge to history.

"The ivy, the bleachers, the marquee, the Ernie Banks statue, Wrigleyville and the list goes on," B/R user DrGoBolts10 wrote.

The fans ended up choosing Wrigley Field as the top stadium in baseball, although all fans should check out both venues if they ever get the opportunity.