Video: XFL Star QB Josh Johnson Targeting NFL Return If There's a Season

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJuly 11, 2020

CARSON, CA - MARCH 8: Josh Johnson #8 of the LA Wildcats celebrates during the XFL game against the Tampa Bay Vipers at Dignity Health Sports Park on March 8, 2020 in Carson, California. (Photo by Ric Tapia/XFL via Getty Images)
XFL/Getty Images

Josh Johnson, who was most recently seen putting up huge numbers for the XFL's Los Angeles Wildcats, is hoping to return to the NFL if there's a season in 2020. 

Speaking to TMZ Sports, Johnson responded with a definitive "hell yeah" when asked if he was hoping to make it back to the NFL. 

Before the XFL season was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, Johnson was building an impressive resume. The 34-year-old threw for 1,076 yards, 11 touchdowns and two interceptions in four games after missing Week 1 because of an injury. 

Per Pro Football Focus, Johnson's 83.8 overall grade made him the XFL's top-ranked quarterback for its abbreviated season. 

Johnson last played in an NFL game during the 2018 season with Washington. He started three games for the team, throwing for 590 yards, three touchdowns and four interceptions.

The Detroit Lions signed Johnson during the preseason in 2019, but he was released Sept. 17 without appearing in a regular-season game. 

