Cowboys' Tyron Smith Praised as 'On Another Planet' by Anonymous NFC Exec

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJuly 11, 2020

Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Tyron Smith (77) runs off the field against the Chicago Bears during an NFL football game, Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, in Chicago. The Bears won 31-24. (Jeff Haynes/AP Images for Panini)
Jeff Haynes/Associated Press

Already regarded as one of the best offensive lineman in the NFL, Dallas Cowboys star Tyron Smith received high praise from an executive for another NFC team. 

Per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the anonymous NFC executive said Smith is "on another planet as far as a dominant two-phase player."

       

