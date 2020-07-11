Report: NFL, NFLPA Have Yet to Agree on Training Camp Report Date Amid COVID-19

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistJuly 11, 2020

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell speaks to the media during the NFL football owners meeting on Wednesday, May 22, 2019, in Key Biscayne, Fla. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Brynn Anderson/Associated Press

The National Football League and the NFL Players Association reportedly haven't reached an agreement on the start date for training camp or the testing protocols before players arrive at their teams' home cities.

ESPN's Dianna Russini reported the update Friday after the league informed teams on June 25 it was planning to move forward with camp as scheduled on July 28 amid the coronavirus pandemic.

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

