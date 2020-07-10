Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes Says He's Chasing Tom Brady's Legacy, 6 Super Bowl Rings

Focus On Sport/Getty Images

No NFL quarterback in league history has done as much in his first two years as an NFL starter as Kansas City Chiefs signal-caller Patrick Mahomes, who is the proud owner of an NFL MVP, a Super Bowl MVP and a Super Bowl title.

The 24-year-old Mahomes is off to a great start, but he has his sights set on further greatness, with Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady's Super Bowl resume in mind.

"I don't know if there's a number," Mahomes told ESPN's Nicole Briscoe on Friday when she asked how many rings he wanted to win before he felt he accomplished enough in his career. "I mean obviously you try to chase greatness, and [Brady's] got six, so I'm going to try to do whatever I can to at least get to that number.

"I understand how hard that is, really, it's a one of a kind thing for Tom to be able to get to nine Super Bowls and win six of them, so I'm just going to go about the process every single day of trying to make myself better and do whatever I can to make the Kansa City Chiefs better."

Mahomes has done that and more in a Chiefs uniform. The team has gone 12-4 in each of the past two seasons. In 2018, Mahomes piloted Kansas City's No. 1 scoring offense thanks to 50 touchdown passes en route to an AFC West title and AFC Conference Championship Game appearance.

In 2019, Mahomes and the Chiefs were 12-4 and AFC West winners once again. This time, they went to the Super Bowl and overcame a 10-point deficit to defeat the San Francisco 49ers, 31-20.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Mahomes should have plenty of opportunities to bring the Chiefs back to the Super Bowl after signing a 10-year contract extension that could be worth over a half-billion dollars. He'll look to lead the Chiefs' Super Bowl-defending charge on Thursday, Sept. 10 when his team welcomes the Houston Texans into Kansas City.