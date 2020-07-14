6 MLB Teams That Will Disappoint in 2020 with Historic 60-Game Schedule

6 of 6

Gregory Bull/Associated Press

The Padres are something like the Angels of the National League: some bona fide stars, uncertainty in the pitching staff and not a lot of depth.

San Diego was aggressive this winter, swinging separate deals with the Tampa Bay Rays to acquire Tommy Pham and Emilio Pagan. It also added Zach Davies and Garrett Richards to the rotation.

Pham is the veteran who should provide leadership while setting the tone at the top of the lineup. Pagan was one of the best relievers for the Rays, posting a 2.31 ERA and 20 saves in 70 innings. He should be yet another excellent table-setter for dominant Friars closer Kirby Yates.

But while the Padres made consequential additions, the rotation is full of guys who have plenty to prove. Chris Paddack is a future ace, and San Diego was smart in its handling of his innings last season. Dinelson Lamet showed plenty of promise as a strikeout pitcher after missing all of 2018, and might be aided by a shortened season.

However, the newest additions pose the biggest question marks. Richards has made just 31 starts over the course of the last four years because of an assortment of injuries. Davies had a 3.55 ERA with the Brewers last season, but also had an expected ERA (xERA) of 5.23.

Fortunately, the Padres have arms in their system. Left-hander MacKenzie Gore—the No. 5 prospect in MLB.com's Top 100—is in camp with the Padres and might earn starts in the rotation. The same can be said for right-handed prospect Luis Patino.

Indeed, San Diego has not been afraid to promote young talent earlier than expected. Paddack excelled last season, and perhaps the youngsters can inject some life into the rotation. At the same time, given the nature of the shortened season, the Padres cannot afford to make this a "learning experience" if they hope to make the playoffs.

Moreover, where will the offense come from? The Padres ranked 13th in the NL in scoring last season and no longer have bashers like Hunter Renfrow or Franmil Reyes in the lineup.

Fernando Tatis Jr. showcased an elite hit tool last season, and Manny Machado returning to form would be a major boon. But the Padres still appear overly reliant on internal improvements from the likes of Eric Hosmer and Wil Myers.

Hosmer hit 22 homers last season but also had a 93 OPS+ and saw his strikeout rate rise and walk rate fall. Myers can be a catalyst with his power and speed, but health is a question, and he had a 34 percent strikeout rate last year. Jurickson Profar is another guy with upside, but Profar has also failed to live up to potential.

The Padres are projected to win 31 games, per FanGraphs. But they will struggle to win games if they cannot manufacture runs, especially considering some of the high-powered offenses they will have to play in the AL West, not to mention the Dodgers.

If there is any consolation for the Padres, it is the fact they get to play the Seattle Mariners six times, as well as the fact that the San Francisco Giants and Colorado Rockies should be lackluster clubs.

However, the Friars might yet be a year or two away from contention.

All stats obtained via Baseball Reference, FanGraphs, or Baseball Savant, unless otherwise noted.