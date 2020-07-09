Jarvis Landry Urges Tom Brady to Join Calls with NFL: 'We Need to Hear You'

Steve Luciano/Associated Press

The NFL and NFLPA are at odds over various decisions and protocols leading into the 2020 regular season amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry has called on six-time Super Bowl champion and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady to lend his voice:

There are numerous obstacles at the moment as the two sides look to agree upon various items in advance of the rapidly approaching season, which is scheduled to begin in early September. They include the number of preseason games, the NFL's proposal to escrow 35 percent of players' salaries and the game-day testing protocol.

Safety is the clear No. 1 obstacle, to the point where NFLPA President and Cleveland Browns offensive lineman J.C. Tretter wrote that the league is "unwilling to prioritize player safety" and believes "the virus will bend" in a letter written on NFLPA's website.

There's also the issue of a training-camp schedule: The NFLPA wants a 48-day slate, but the league does not appear in favor of that, as Tretter noted:

"As a preventative measure during the COVID-19 pandemic, the NFLPA and NFL formed a Joint Committee of doctors, trainers and strength coaches to develop protocols designed to bring players up to full speed in a healthy way when they return. The NFL initially accepted and implemented the Joint Committee’s suggestions, including items like no joint practices and no fans at training camp.

"However, the NFL was unwilling to follow the Joint Committee's recommendation of a 48-day training camp schedule. Despite these experts’ assessment that teams face a serious risk of player-injury spikes this year (based on past NFL data and recent findings from sports leagues that have already returned to play this year), the NFL is unwilling to prioritize player safety and believes that the virus will bend to football."

As for Brady, he's arguably the most influential player in the NFL right now given his career length (approaching his 21st season) and resume (six Super Bowls and three NFL MVP). He could go a long way toward helping the NFLPA at the bargaining table and allowing the two sides to reach agreements before attempting to hold the 2020 season.

For now, the 2020 campaign is slated to begin Thursday, Sept. 10, when the Kansas City Chiefs host the Houston Texans.