Bengals' Joe Burrow Partners with Ohio Organizations to Start Hunger Relief Fund

Quarterback Joe Burrow hasn't even taken a snap for the Cincinnati Bengals, but he is already making a massive difference in his home state of Ohio.

On Thursday, the rookie signal-caller announced he partnered with the Athens County Food Pantry and Foundation for Appalachian Ohio to create the Joe Burrow Hunger Relief Fund:

Ben Baby of ESPN noted the fund held $700,000 as of Thursday afternoon "between the pantry's donation and a dollar-for-dollar match" from the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio.

Burrow said in a statement:

"I'm so grateful for the outpouring of support from people across the country around the food insecurity issues faced by those in my region. The initial funds that were raised have had an immediate impact for people throughout Athens County, and I am honored to lend my support and voice to this new initiative that will ensure that impact lasts long into the future."

This comes after Burrow talked about hunger in the Athens County area, where he grew up, as part of his victory speech when he won the Heisman Trophy in December for his efforts at LSU.

According to Baby, a fundraiser stemming from those comments led to approximately $650,000 in donations.



While Burrow's off-field accomplishments are already notable at 23 years old, Cincinnati selected him with the No. 1 overall pick of the 2020 NFL draft following his incredible season on the field for the Tigers, when he led them to a College Football Playoff national championship behind 5,671 passing yards and 60 touchdown throws.