The B/R MLB Staff's Experimental Superteam Draft for the 2020 Season

1 of 13

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

No. 1 (Reuter): OF Mike Trout, Los Angeles Angels

I had my pick of any player. I went with the best player on the planet. Analysis complete.

No. 2 (Rymer): OF Christian Yelich, Milwaukee Brewers

Christian Yelich is no Mike Trout. Unless, of course, you're only looking at what the two have done since the 2018 All-Star break. In that case, Yelich has the edge by way of a .342/.436/.705 slash line and 13.2 fWAR.

No. 3 (Shafer): OF Cody Bellinger, Los Angeles Dodgers

Trout is the only player I would have unquestionably drafted ahead of Cody Bellinger. Sure, there could be a come-down from his MVP season considering he's still just 25. But with Mookie Betts joining him as protection in the Dodgers' stacked lineup, he should be a force.

No. 4 (Shafer): SP Gerrit Cole, New York Yankees

I have some reservations with this one. Moving to a new team and a new division with the upped expectations that come with a massive contract could be a recipe for regression for a guy who posted a 4.26 ERA as recently as 2017. That said, Cole led baseball with 13.8 strikeouts per nine innings and posted an American League-pacing 2.50 ERA in a career-best 212.1 innings in 2019. He's an ace. Period.

No. 5 (Rymer): 3B Alex Bregman, Houston Astros

Look, nobody can prove Alex Bregman was getting help from buzzers in 2019. And if he wasn't, that makes his 1.015 OPS, 41 home runs and absurd 119-to-83 walk-to-strikeout ratio that much more impressive.

No. 6 (Reuter): OF Ronald Acuna Jr., Atlanta Braves

After a 41-homer, 37-steal performance in his age-21 season, Acuna is still just scratching the surface of his limitless potential. Trimming his strikeout rate (26.3 percent) is the next step, and shifting to right field defensively should mean improved metrics.

No. 7 (Reuter): SS Francisco Lindor, Cleveland Indians

Following a little run on outfielders to start the draft, I'll gladly take the best all-around shortstop in baseball. The 26-year-old has averaged 42 doubles, 34 home runs, 21 steals and 6.2 WAR over the past three seasons.

No. 8 (Rymer): SP Jacob deGrom, New York Mets

It's somewhat alarming that Jacob deGrom is already 32 years old. But then again, he's also a back-to-back Cy Young Award winner with a 2.05 ERA and a 5.8 strikeout-to-walk ratio since the start of 2018. He's the best pitcher in at least the National League.

No. 9 (Shafer): 3B Nolan Arenado, Colorado Rockies

There were a lot of quality third basemen on the board. I might have jumped the gun a little taking Nolan Arenado this high. But Coors Field offensive bump aside, the man is an absolute artist with the glove and a middle-of-the-lineup bat at any altitude.