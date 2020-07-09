B/R's Best MLB Ballpark 'ALDS, NLDS' Bracket Voting Results and Top Comments

Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images

Bleacher Report's Best MLB Ballpark bracket continued Wednesday with the American and National League Divisional Series rounds.

After Wednesday's voting, the final four consists of two historical ballparks in Boston's Fenway Park and Chicago's Wrigley Field alongside two 21st-century stadiums in San Francisco's Oracle Park and Seattle's T-Mobile Park.

Bleacher Report

Fenway and T-Mobile will now face off in the AL Championship Series, while Wrigley and Oracle will battle in the NLCS. Voting is already underway in the B/R app.

Below you can find out how we got to this point, alongside some top comments following the divisional series results.

B/R's Best MLB Ballpark Voting Results

AL Divisional Series: Matchup 1

1. Fenway Park (Boston Red Sox): 2.2K votes

5. Camden Yards (Baltimore Orioles): 1.2K votes

AL Divisional Series: Matchup 2

2. Target Field (Minnesota Twins): 1K votes

3. T-Mobile Park (Seattle Mariners): 1.4K votes

NL Divisional Series: Matchup 1

1. Oracle Park (San Francisco Giants): 1.8K votes

5. PNC Park (Pittsburgh Pirates): 1.1K votes

NL Divisional Series: Matchup 2

2. Wrigley Field (Chicago Cubs): 2.1K votes

3. Truist Park (Atlanta Braves): 1.2K votes

AL Wild Card

5. Camden Yards (Baltimore Orioles): 1.4K votes

4. Progressive Field (Cleveland): 1K votes

NL Wild Card

5. PNC Park (Pittsburgh Pirates): 1.6K votes

4. Citi Field (New York Mets): 1.2K votes

Regular Season

AL East: Fenway Park (Boston Red Sox): 4.7K votes

AL Central: Target Field (Minnesota Twins): 2.3K votes

AL West: T-Mobile Park (Seattle Mariners): 2K votes

First AL Wild Card: Progressive Field (Cleveland): 1.8K votes

Second AL Wild Card: Camden Yards (Baltimore Orioles): 1.7K votes

NL East: Truist Park (Atlanta Braves): 2.1K votes

NL Central: Wrigley Field (Chicago Cubs): 3K votes

NL West: Oracle Park (San Francisco Giants): 3.2K votes

First NL Wild Card: Citi Field (New York Mets): 1.8K votes

Second NL Wild Card: PNC Park (Pittsburgh Pirates): 1.5K votes

Fenway Park Beats Camden Yards in AL East Matchup

This one was no contest as Fenway Park, the American League's No. 1 seed, easily defeated Wild Card Round winner Camden Yards.

History won the day here, with zach_mills' comments summing up many Fenway fans' thoughts: "I've been to both Camden and Fenway; both are good, but the living, breathing history you soak up as you look around at Fenway cannot be beat."

Camden Yards is still one of the game's best stadiums, however, even if it didn't advance to the next round.

"Oriole Park at Camden Yards is what every other ballpark wishes it could be," cliffmartin wrote.

That may be so, but Fenway cruised to victory here and unsurprisingly finds itself in the ALCS.

T-Mobile Park Defeats Target in Battle of 21st-Century Fields

One couldn't really go wrong choosing either stadium since both are among MLB's best. Seattle's T-Mobile Park ultimately won by 400 votes.

"T-Mobile Park is the perfect ballpark for a baseball game!" DevilsDawgsTyd21 wrote. "If you haven't been there, get there!"

Others strongly backed Target Field, however, with BIGMT11 calling it a top-three MLB stadium.

In the end, Seattle moved on to the ALCS, where it will look to top the heavy favorite in Fenway Park.

Oracle Over PNC in Matchup Between Two Parks With Great Views

If you're combining every single factor when grading ballparks, then one could easily land on Oracle Park and PNC Park as the two best for a litany of reasons, perhaps none more telling than the amazing sight lines and views at the stadiums.

"Shame PNC was matched against Oracle, they're my top two picks," Zealin wrote.

"PNC and Oracle are the top two parks in the major leagues," bucsbaseball10 said. "Won't be surprised if whoever moves on wins best park. Go Bucs!"

One park had to go home a loser, however, and that was PNC. Oracle moves on to the NLCS by 700 votes.

Wrigley Topples Truist Park in No-Contest

Wrigley Field seemed like a shoo-in to reach the National League Championship Series before the tournament started, and that's where the Chicago Cubs' park finds itself after beating the Atlanta Braves' Truist Park by 900 votes.

Even St. Louis Cardinals fans had to admit the Cubs' park is up there with any other in the game.

"Big Cards fan," EcL wrote. "Hate the Cubs, but Wrigley is everything right about baseball."

Truist Park, which opened for business in 2017, did receive some notable support, though.

"Wrigley will win just because of the awesome history and nostalgia but Truist is the future of baseball," BankyEdwards wrote.

Perhaps that's the case. But for now, the past reigns over the future with Wrigley moving on to face a formidable NLCS opponent in Oracle Park.