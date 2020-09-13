Le'Veon Bell Doubtful to Return for Jets vs. Bills with Hamstring Injury

John Munson/Associated Press

New York Jets running back Le'Veon Bell is doubtful to return to the team's season opener against the Buffalo Bills after suffering a hamstring injury.

Bell left the game after gaining 14 yards on six carries before exiting and was replaced by Frank Gore. Bell also caught two passes for 32 yards.



During training camp, Bell was previously held out of some snaps because of what the team was calling hamstring tightness. After the session, Bell took to Twitter to refute there was any issue with his hamstrings.

In his second season with the Jets, Bell is coming off a miserable 2019. The three-time Pro Bowler rushed for 789 yards and three touchdowns, averaging a career-low 3.2 yards per carry while struggling to develop a relationship with coach Adam Gase.

The Jets reportedly explored trading Bell during the offseason but struggled to find a taker. Barring a return to form in 2020, it's likely the Jets will move on from Bell or ask him to restructure his contract ahead of the 2021 season.

Gore will get extended work with Bell out of the lineup.