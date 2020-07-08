Report: Devils to Hire Lindy Ruff as HC, Remove Interim Tag for GM Fitzgerald

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistJuly 8, 2020

FILE - In this Jan. 14, 2017, file photo, Dallas Stars head coach Lindy Ruff watches play against the Minnesota Wild in the first period of an NHL hockey game in Dallas. The Rangers have hired longtime NHL head coach Lindy Ruff as an assistant to Alain Vigneault. The 57-year-old Ruff has been an NHL head coach for the past 19 seasons with a record of 736-554-78-125. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)
LM Otero/Associated Press

The New Jersey Devils reportedly found their new head coach.

According to Kevin Weekes of NHL.com, the Devils will name Lindy Ruff as their head coach and remove the interim tag from general manager Tom Fitzgerald's title. 

This comes after New Jersey fired John Hynes and named Alain Nasreddine as the interim head coach in December.

Hynes was the head coach of the Devils since the 2015-16 campaign and finished with a 150-159-45 overall record. They made the playoffs once during his tenure, losing in the first round in the 2017-18 season, and were just 9-13-4 in 2019-20 when he was fired.

New Jersey finished the current campaign with a 28-41-12 record, which was the worst mark in the Metropolitan Division and not good enough to earn an invitation to the league's restart plan.

The Devils, who haven't won a playoff series since they reached the Stanley Cup Final in 2012, will have a veteran in Ruff leading the way as they look to turn things around. Ruff played from 1979-80 through 1990-91 for the Buffalo Sabres and New York Rangers and has even more experience as a head coach.

In 15 seasons as the head coach of the Sabres, Ruff finished with a 571-432-78-84 record and eight playoff appearances. He helped lead them to the Stanley Cup Final in 1999, when they lost to the Dallas Stars.

Video Play Button
Videos you might like

Ruff also has experience with the Stars, serving as their head coach for four seasons before they fired him in 2013.

He was 165-122-41 in Dallas and was most recently an assistant coach with the New York Rangers. 

As for Fitzgerald, he has been the interim general manager since the Devils and Ray Shero agreed to part ways in January.

Related

    Report: Devils to hire Lindy Ruff as head coach

    New Jersey Devils logo
    New Jersey Devils

    Report: Devils to hire Lindy Ruff as head coach

    WGR 550 SportsRadio
    via WGR 550 SportsRadio

    Why we hate the New Jersey Devils

    New Jersey Devils logo
    New Jersey Devils

    Why we hate the New Jersey Devils

    Madeline Campbell
    via Broad Street Hockey

    Garden State of Hockey- Episode 55: May 1, 2012

    New Jersey Devils logo
    New Jersey Devils

    Garden State of Hockey- Episode 55: May 1, 2012

    Dan Rozel
    via All About The Jersey

    All Devils-Flyers Fights since 2015

    New Jersey Devils logo
    New Jersey Devils

    All Devils-Flyers Fights since 2015

    Devin Yang
    via All About The Jersey