John Hynes Fired as Devils Head Coach; Alain Nasreddine Takes over as Interim

Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

The New Jersey Devils announced the firing of head coach John Hynes Tuesday.

Alain Nasreddine has been named interim head coach beginning immediately on Tuesday night when New Jersey hosts the Vegas Golden Knights.

Devils executive vice president and general manager Ray Shero provided a statement:

"John played an integral role in the development of this team in establishing a foundation for our future and we are grateful for his commitment, passion and unmatched work ethic. John is a respected leader, developer of talent and friend which makes this decision difficult.

"We are a team that values and takes pride in accountability to the results we produce. We are collectively disappointed in our performance on the ice and believe changes were needed, starting with our head coach. I have been consistent in my desire to build something here in New Jersey that earns the respect of teams throughout the league and pride in our fans. That is not where we were heading and for me to tolerate anything less was not acceptable."

The Devils are 9-13-4 with 22 points to begin this season, the second-worst record in NHL.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.