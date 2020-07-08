Franmil Reyes Cleared to Rejoin Indians After Attending July 4th Party

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistJuly 8, 2020

Cleveland Indians' Franmil Reyes reacts after hitting a home run during the second inning of a spring training baseball game against the Chicago White Sox, Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
Gregory Bull/Associated Press

Cleveland Indians outfielder Franmil Reyes has been cleared to return to the team after attending an Independence Day party without a mask.

Indians manager Terry Francona told reporters Reyes was tested for COVID-19 and isolated himself from the team after it became known he was maskless around other people.

      

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

